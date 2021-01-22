SCBDD bids farewell to Counts

SIDNEY — Though staff and programming at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities (SCBDD) remains the same, there will be a noticeable change to its governing board in 2021.

Nate Counts has been on the board since 2009 and has served as president of the SCBDD for the past four years. Counts has given 12 years of service to the SCBDD as a board member, the maximum number of years allowed by the state of Ohio.

“Nate has served as Board President for my first two years as Superintendent and I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive, thoughtful, dedicated leader on the Board. His ongoing commitment to the people we serve and the community should be commended. After 12 years of service, Nate’s steadfast presence on the Shelby County Board of DD will certainly be missed,” sai SCBDD Superintendent Leigh Anne Wenning.

Bill Zimmerman Jr. will be filling the vacant spot on the governing board. However, new officers, including the new president, will not be selected until the SCBDD holds their board reorganization meeting scheduled for Jan. 25, 2021.