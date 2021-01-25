Board to bid on property

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Local Schools approved the bidding on a parcel of land during a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The board authorized its treasurer — by a 4-1 vote — to negotiate and bid on a property located next to the school which is currently for sale. The no vote was cast by Dana Ware.

According to Treasurer Tony Meyer, “Mr. Ware discussed other spots for potential purchase but didn’t speak directly to any one reason why he ultimately voted no.”

The board is considering the long term value of the property at 201 S. Main St. No immediate plans are in place for the use of the property.