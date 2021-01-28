Rhodes State College seeks outstanding alumni nominations

LIMA – Nominations are open through March 4 for the Rhodes State College 2021 Outstanding Alumni Award (OAA) and Circle of Excellence. Community members are encouraged to nominate Associate Degree graduates of Rhodes State College or Lima Technical College who bring credit to themselves and the College through distinguished accomplishments. The Outstanding Alumni Award recipient will be honored through a named Outstanding Alumni Scholarship. Both the OAA winner and the Circle of Excellence inductees will be recognized at the Rhodes State College Commencement in May 2021.

The 2020 award class included:

Outstanding Alumni Award –

• Rachael S. Gilroy, Paralegal/Legal Assisting (1994), Allen County Auditor

Circle of Excellence Inductees –

• Aaron M. McLaurine, Electronic Engineering Technology (1995), Owner, New Look Fitness Center

• Linda A. Dodge, Respiratory Care (1999), Lead Process Engineer/Accountable Care Organization (APO), The Ohio State University Medical Center

• Katy I. Murphy, Human Service (2006), CEO, Lighthouse Behavioral Health, Inc.

• Tracy K. Smith, Respiratory Care (1990), Clinical Coordinator of Pain Management and Sleep Center, Joint Township District Memorial Hospital

• Dr. LeeAnn Sorto, Nursing (2008), Regional Clinical Operations Administrator, Washington Regional Medical Center

Nominations are open through March 4, 2021; online and printable forms are available by visiting www.rhodesstate.edu/alumni. All OAA nominees are automatically Alumni Circle of Excellence nominees. To learn more about the program, contact Kim Miller, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, at 567-242-5972 or alumni@rhodesstate.edu.