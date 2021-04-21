Zimpfer receives Young Leader Scholarship

ST. LOUIS— The Mid America CropLife Association (MACA) Board of Directors selected 11 college students to participate in the MACA Young Leader Scholarship Program (YLSP). The 2021 YLSP class includes Tyler Zimpfer, of Anna, Ohio. Zimpfer, who is aattendin The Ohio State University, is majoring in Agribusiness and Applied Economics with a minor in Production Agriculture and plans to graduate in May 2022. He’s interning with Valent this summer.

This is the ninth year for the program, which is designed to expose future agriculturalists to the crop protection industry and potential career opportunities. Recipients receive financial compensation, additional training for finding a job plus the opportunity to network with MACA members. MACA members benefit by developing a talent pool of future industry leaders and through the heightened awareness of MACA within the participating universities.

All the participating students’ educational focus is agriculture, and all are enrolled at one of the Land-Grant Universities in the MACA region. Each have secured a summer internship (2021) related to agriculture, preferably within the crop protection industry. Additionally, the selected recipient will attend the MACA Annual Meeting September 7-9, 2021 and speak about their internship experience and participate in the meeting with MACA members.

After completing their summer internships, the scholarship recipients receive a $2,000 scholarship to assist with their tuition expenses.