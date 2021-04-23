Boeke named to President’s Ambassador Program

BLUFFTON– Darius Boeke, Sidney, Ohio, was named to the Bluffton University’s President’s Ambassador Program. Starting in the 2021-22 academic year, Bluffton will launch the President’s Ambassador Program, a group of high-achieving students who will assist in recruiting prospective students, welcome and greet guests to campus, and engage with alumni and donors.

Boeke, a freshman mathematics education major, is also a baseball student-athlete, a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and Multicultural Student Organization.

“I was a student ambassador in high school, so applying for this program was a no-brainer for me,” said Boeke. “I love having the ability to make someone smile every day, whether it is a friend or someone I’ve never met. That’s the experience you get to have at Bluffton, and I’m excited to share that with prospective students and other campus guests.”

