Landis, Kovacs crowned queen, king

ANNA — Mary Landis and Ben Kovacs were croned queen and king at the 2021 Anna High School prom on April 17. The event was held at The Oaks Club, Shelby Oaks.

Landis is the daughter of Mark and Amy Landis. Kovacs is tthe son of Ken and Beth Kovacs.

Other queen candidates were Audrey Bensman, daughter of Ryan Bensman and Emily Schroeder; Brielle Collier, daughter of Jody and Becky Collier; Riley Gaydosh, daughter of Dave and Tricia Gaydosh; Piper Kipp, daughter of Joe and Brooke Kipp; and Rachel Wells, daughter of Bill and Missy Wells.

Other king candidates were Ethan Kitchen, son of Kevin and Mindy Kitchen; Isaiah Masteller, son of Marie Masteller; Isaac McDermott, son of Jim and Deb McDermott; Connor McKinney, son of Mike and Tina McKinney; and Dylan Seigle, son of Jim and Amanda Seigle.

Dinner, which was catered by The Spot, included tossed salad, roast beef and ham, mashed potatoes, buttered corn and cheese cake.

The dance began at 8 p.m. and the king and queen were crowned at 10:30 p.m.

Music provided by Marc Adams with InReality Digital DJ and photobraphs were taken by Lange Photographics. Centerpieces were designed by Karrie Buehler with KB Design and Consulting.

F0oollowing the dance, after prom was held at Anna Elementary School from 11:30 p.m. o 2;30 a.m.

After prom was sponsored by the junior parents. Prizes were donated by local businesses.