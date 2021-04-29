Posted on by

‘Your Lucky Night’ theme of Sidney prom


Levi Steenrod and Alyssa Schloss

Levi Steenrod and Alyssa Schloss


Ryan Schloss and Katie Atwood


Heidi Aselage and Paul Topalov


Cedrick Johnson and Lauren Barker


Ryan Caulfield and Abby Nuss


SIDNEY — Sidney High School will be celebrating prom Las Vegas-style with “Your Lucky Night” on Saturday, May 1, at Sidney High School. The evening starts at 8 p.m. with the crowning ceremony taking place at 10 p.m. and the ending at 11 p.m.

Seniors on prom court include queen candidates Heidi Aselage, daughter of Darci and Phil Aselage; Katie Atwood, daughter of Trisha and Scott Atwood; Lauren Barker, daughter of Kelly and Daron Barker; Abby Nuss, daughter of Tracy and Mike Nuss; and Alyssa Schloss, daughter of Rita and Robert Schloss.

The king candidates are Ryan Caulfield, son of Diana and Mark Caulfield; Cedric Johnson, son of Jen Molitor and Cedric Johnson; Ryan Schloss, son of Rita and Robert Schloss; Levi Steenrod, son of Andrea and Andy Steenrod; and Paul Topalov, son of Michaela and Miguel Topalov.

