‘Your Lucky Night’ theme of Sidney prom

SIDNEY — Sidney High School will be celebrating prom Las Vegas-style with “Your Lucky Night” on Saturday, May 1, at Sidney High School. The evening starts at 8 p.m. with the crowning ceremony taking place at 10 p.m. and the ending at 11 p.m.

Seniors on prom court include queen candidates Heidi Aselage, daughter of Darci and Phil Aselage; Katie Atwood, daughter of Trisha and Scott Atwood; Lauren Barker, daughter of Kelly and Daron Barker; Abby Nuss, daughter of Tracy and Mike Nuss; and Alyssa Schloss, daughter of Rita and Robert Schloss.

The king candidates are Ryan Caulfield, son of Diana and Mark Caulfield; Cedric Johnson, son of Jen Molitor and Cedric Johnson; Ryan Schloss, son of Rita and Robert Schloss; Levi Steenrod, son of Andrea and Andy Steenrod; and Paul Topalov, son of Michaela and Miguel Topalov.