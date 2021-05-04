Fort Loramie honors student achievements

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie High School held its 2021 Achievement and Academic Awards program on Wednesday, April 28. The teachers, administrators, staff, and community applaud the students’ commitment to their academics and the parents’ role in encouraging their sons and daughters.
At the conclusion of the event, Danielle Eilerman, daughter of Nick and Katie Eilerman, received the prestigious Fort Loramie Student of the Year Award. Additionally, each subject area selected a student of the year to best represent its course.
Other highlights of the evening included recognizing students who received OHSAA and Shelby County League distinctions. Likewise, Honor Roll, Scholar Athlete, and Perfect Attendance recipients were recognized. This year’s seniors received numerous scholarships throughout the evening.
Special achievement awards were presented to:
• OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award, Grant Albers and Danielle Eilerman
• OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award, Nate Meyer and Jadyn Puthoff
• OHSAA Courageous Student Award, Ava Sholtis
• OHSAA NFHS National Award of Excellence, Owen Kitzmiller and Kenzie Hoelscher
• OHSAA State Award for Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity, Angie Hoelscher
• Matt Zircher Shelby County Athletic League Sportsmanship Award, Mack Fortman and Caitlyn Gasson
Students must have made the A or A- honor roll each of the first three nine weeks. Students receiving this award for their first time will receive an Academic Letter. All others will receive an Academic Pin.
Seniors: Grant Albers, Ethan Austin, Carson Barhorst, Reece Boerger, Austin Bollheimer, Jason Chaney, Katelyn DeLoye, Danielle Eilerman, Hayden Eilerman, Paige Eilerman, Mack Fortman, Clara Gephart, Corynn Heitkamp, Kenzie Hoelscher, Ellie Holthaus, Emily Holthaus, Darren Hoying, Lorissa Hoying, Max Hoying, Owen Kitzmiller, Kylie Kuck, Tyler Luthman, Isaac Maurer, Maya Maurer, Hannah May, Marcus McGowan, Jada Mescher, Austin Meyer, Nate Meyer, Jarrett Poeppelman, Shienne Posada, Jadyn Puthoff, Ella Raterman, Hannah Raterman, Angel Rodriguez, Dana Rose, Grace Rose, Adam Siegel, Sam Smith, Destiny Wheeldon and Haley Wolfe.
Juniors: Aubrey Baker, Elise Beresik, Lauren Bergman, Olivia Borchers, Colleen Brandewie, Elliott Davis, Anna Detrick, Morgan DeWeese, Jada Drees, Evan Eilerman, Tristan Fleckenstein, Lane Frilling, Colin Gasson, Colten Gasson, Wesley Gehret, Kaitlyn Grillot, Sierra Henning, Emily Hess, Delaney Higgins, Clint Hilgefort, Corey Hilgefort, Brooke Holthaus, MaKenna Homan, Gavin Kemper, Ethan Larger, Mallory Lessing, Damon Mescher, Cara Meyer, Gabe Meyer, Jacob Puthoff, Trey Ranly , layton Schafer, Isaiah Scheer, Brad Schmiesing, Alyson Schmitmeyer, Elizabeth Shatto, Jacob Sherman, Ava Sholtis, Quinn Sholtis, Ally Siegel, Vivian Siegel, Emma Swick, Karson Tennery, Julia Thompson, Rhese Voisard, Quinci Voisard and Abby Wrasman.
Sophomores: Adam Ballas, Katrina Berning, Nate Boerger, Maya Dues, Darren Eilerman, Justin Holthaus, Collin Lessing, Olivia Mescher, Lillian Moore, Dani Paulus. Austin Pleiman, Isaac Raterman, Frank Rethman, Sarah Thomas, Ava Turner and Aiden Wehrman.
Freshmen: Cammie Benanzer, Alex Boerger, Colleen Boerger, Ella Boerger, Colleen Borchers, Claudia Bornhorst, Emma Eilerman, Bradyn Frilling, Ellen Frilling, Rachel Gehret, Levi Gephart, Hallie Grillot, Mavrick Grudich, Ashlee Hess, Allyson Holland, Brynn Holland, Jack Holthaus, Summer Hoying, Will Hoying, Johanna Meyer. Alex Rose, Jaden Rose, Abigail Siegel, Elly Siegel, Makenna Snider, Macy Timmerman and Whitney Timmerman.
Students maintained a 3.5 or higher GPA and participated in at least one athletic activity this school year.
Seniors: Grant Albers, Carson Barhorst, Nicholas Barhorst, Sam Barhorst, Nolan Berning, Reece Boerger, Claire Chaney, Jason Chaney, Danielle Eilerman, Paige Eilerman, Caitlyn Gasson, Clara Gephart, Ava Grudich, Corynn Heitkamp, McKenzie Hoelscher, Emily Holthaus, Kelsi Holthaus, Darren Hoying, Lorissa Hoying, Max Hoying, Owen Kitzmiller, Jordyn Koverman, Tyler Luthman, Jared Magoteaux, Isaac Maurer, Maya Maurer, Marcus McGowan, Jada Mescher, Caeleb Meyer, Derek Meyer, Nate Meyer, Trevor Middendorf, Gloria Olberding, Emily Pleiman, Jarrett Poeppelman, Jadyn Puthoff, Lucas Puthoff, Ella Raterman, Hannah Raterman, Devin Ratermann, Angel Rodriguez, Dana Rose, Grace Rose, Brock Ruhenkamp, Adam Siegel, Maddie Simon, Haley Wolfe and Devin Wray.
Juniors: Aubrey Baker, Danielle Barhorst, Elise Beresik, Lauren Bergman, Eva Bolin, Olivia Borchers, Colleen Brandewie, Elliott Davis, Anna Detrick, Morgan DeWeese, Jada Drees, Evan Eilerman, Tristan Fleckenstein, Lane Frilling, Colin Gasson, Colten Gasson, Wes Gehret, Kaitlyn Grillot, Riley Heitkamp, Sierra Henning, Emily Hess, Delaney Higgins, Clint Hilgefort, Corey Hilgefort, Brooke Holthaus, Gavin Kemper, Ethan Larger, Damon Mescher, Cara Meyer, Gabe Meyer, Jacob Pleiman, Owen Pleiman, Trey Ranly, Ty Ruhenkamp, Isaiah Scheer, Jacob Sherman, Ava Sholtis, Quinn Sholtis, Emma Swick, Karson Tennery, Julia Thompson, Rhese Voisard and Abby Wrasman.
Sophomores: Jessica Albers, Adam Ballas, Katrina Berning, Nate Boerger, Maya Dues, Darren Eilerman, Kristen Knasel, Collin Lessing, Caleb Maurer, Olivia Mescher, Lillian Moore, Dani Paulus, Austin Pleiman, Isaac Raterman, Frank Rethman, Sarah Thomas, Ava Turner and Aiden Wehrman.
Freshmen: Cameren Benanzer, Alex Boerger, Colleen Boerger, Ella Boerger, Colleen Borchers, Claudia Bornhorst, Emma Eilerman, Bradyn Frilling, Ellen Frilling, Rachel Gehret, Levi Gephart, Hallie Grillot, Mavrick Grudich, Ashlee Hess, Aliya Hoelscher, Allyson Holland, Brynn Holland, Summer Hoying, Will Hoying, Carissa Meyer, Johanna Meyer, Grant Poeppelman, Alex Rose, Jaden Rose, Makenna Snider, Macy Timmerman and Whitney Timmerman.
Students had perfect attendance for the first three nine weeks. This includes the Fort Loramie High school students and Upper Valley Career Center students.
Seniors: Ethan Austin, Carson Barhorst, Austin Bollheimer, Hayden Eilerman, Darren Hoying and Jordyn Koverman.
Juniors: MaKenna Homan, Mallory Lessing amd Luke Meyer.
Sophomores: Adam Ballas, Logan Eilerman and Vanessa Haworth.
Freshman: Morgan Pleiman.
2021 Fort Loramie High School scholarships
Big Brothers & Big Sisters-Big Buddies Scholarship, Katelyn DeLoye
The Community Foundation of Shelby County
Herbert & Antoinette Schlater for Area Energy & Electric Scholarship, Sam Barhorst
Layton Family Foundation Scholarship, Owen Kitzmiller
Ratermann Insurance Agency Scholarship, Angel Rodriguez
Shelby County Skills Scholarship, Tyler Luthman and Ellie Holthaus
Thomas E. Schafer Skills Scholarship, Ellie Holthaus
Fort Loramie Achievement Community for Excellence
Fort Loramie ACE Scholarship, Devin Wray and Emily Holthaus
Herb Poeppelman Memorial Scholarship, Jadyn Puthoff
Fort Loramie Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, Adam Siegel and Brock Ruhenkamp
Fort Loramie Board of Education Scholarship, Grant Albers and Danielle Eilerman
Fort Loramie Education Association – Marie Quinlin Scholarship, Owen Kitzmiller
Fort Loramie Education Foundation
August “Jr.” Gaier Memorial Scholarship, Adam Siegel
Ben-Med Fund Scholarship, Grace Rose
Elmer H. Schafer Scholarship, Grant Albers
Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister, & Shenk Scholarship, Clara Gephart
Ft. Loramie Community Service Club Scholarship, Paige Eilerman and Reece Boerger
Homer & Mary Lou Bornhorst Family Scholarship, Hannah Raterman
Hugo & Thelma Meyer Memorial Scholarship, Maya Maurer
Joe & Mary Borchers Scholarship, Grace Rose
John & Victoria Albers Scholarship, Haley Wolfe
Leo J. Meyer Memorial Scholarship, Katelyn DeLoye
Mike & Mary Jo Barhorst Family Scholarship, Devin Wray
Minster Bank Scholarship, Emily Holthaus
Osgood State Bank Scholarship, Jadyn Puthoff
Paul & Veronica Perin Scholarship, Corynn Heitkamp
Ralph W. Eilerman Family Scholarship, Jordyn Koverman
Red & Black Scholarship, Alex Knouff
Richard & Shirley Simon Memorial Scholarship, Ava Grudich
Ted & Anita Barhorst Scholarship, Alex Knouff
Thomas E. Schafer Scholarship, Angel Rodriguez
Urban & Pauline Ratermann Family Scholarship, Danielle Eilerman and Ella Raterman
Fort Loramie Fire Department-Michael Hoying Memorial Scholarship, Emily Pleiman
Fort Loramie Knights of Columbus Youth Fund Scholarship, Hayden Eilerman
Fort Loramie Liberty Days Scholarship, Emily Holthaus and Hannah Raterman
Fort Loramie Music Boosters Scholarship, Haley Wolfe and Devin Wray
Minster Dental Care Scholarship, Grace Rose
Rotary Club of Sidney Scholarship, Emily Holthaus
Shelby County Athletic League Scholarship Nominees, Caeleb Meyer and Corynn Heitkamp
Fort Loramie High School outstanding students by departments are Agricultural, Mack Fortman; Art, Danielle Eilerman; Computers, Jada Drees; English, Ava Grudich; Family & Consumer Science, Laura Gusching; Industrial Arts, Collin Lessing; Mathematics, Grant Albers; Music, Devin Wray; Science, Grant Albers; Social Studies Lauren Bergman and Spanish, Anna Detrick.
The Student of the Year is Danielle Eilerman.