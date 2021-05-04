Fort Loramie honors student achievements

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie High School held its 2021 Achievement and Academic Awards program on Wednesday, April 28. The teachers, administrators, staff, and community applaud the students’ commitment to their academics and the parents’ role in encouraging their sons and daughters.

At the conclusion of the event, Danielle Eilerman, daughter of Nick and Katie Eilerman, received the prestigious Fort Loramie Student of the Year Award. Additionally, each subject area selected a student of the year to best represent its course.

Other highlights of the evening included recognizing students who received OHSAA and Shelby County League distinctions. Likewise, Honor Roll, Scholar Athlete, and Perfect Attendance recipients were recognized. This year’s seniors received numerous scholarships throughout the evening.

Special achievement awards were presented to:

• OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award, Grant Albers and Danielle Eilerman

• OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award, Nate Meyer and Jadyn Puthoff

• OHSAA Courageous Student Award, Ava Sholtis

• OHSAA NFHS National Award of Excellence, Owen Kitzmiller and Kenzie Hoelscher

• OHSAA State Award for Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity, Angie Hoelscher

• Matt Zircher Shelby County Athletic League Sportsmanship Award, Mack Fortman and Caitlyn Gasson

Students must have made the A or A- honor roll each of the first three nine weeks. Students receiving this award for their first time will receive an Academic Letter. All others will receive an Academic Pin.

Seniors: Grant Albers, Ethan Austin, Carson Barhorst, Reece Boerger, Austin Bollheimer, Jason Chaney, Katelyn DeLoye, Danielle Eilerman, Hayden Eilerman, Paige Eilerman, Mack Fortman, Clara Gephart, Corynn Heitkamp, Kenzie Hoelscher, Ellie Holthaus, Emily Holthaus, Darren Hoying, Lorissa Hoying, Max Hoying, Owen Kitzmiller, Kylie Kuck, Tyler Luthman, Isaac Maurer, Maya Maurer, Hannah May, Marcus McGowan, Jada Mescher, Austin Meyer, Nate Meyer, Jarrett Poeppelman, Shienne Posada, Jadyn Puthoff, Ella Raterman, Hannah Raterman, Angel Rodriguez, Dana Rose, Grace Rose, Adam Siegel, Sam Smith, Destiny Wheeldon and Haley Wolfe.

Juniors: Aubrey Baker, Elise Beresik, Lauren Bergman, Olivia Borchers, Colleen Brandewie, Elliott Davis, Anna Detrick, Morgan DeWeese, Jada Drees, Evan Eilerman, Tristan Fleckenstein, Lane Frilling, Colin Gasson, Colten Gasson, Wesley Gehret, Kaitlyn Grillot, Sierra Henning, Emily Hess, Delaney Higgins, Clint Hilgefort, Corey Hilgefort, Brooke Holthaus, MaKenna Homan, Gavin Kemper, Ethan Larger, Mallory Lessing, Damon Mescher, Cara Meyer, Gabe Meyer, Jacob Puthoff, Trey Ranly , layton Schafer, Isaiah Scheer, Brad Schmiesing, Alyson Schmitmeyer, Elizabeth Shatto, Jacob Sherman, Ava Sholtis, Quinn Sholtis, Ally Siegel, Vivian Siegel, Emma Swick, Karson Tennery, Julia Thompson, Rhese Voisard, Quinci Voisard and Abby Wrasman.

Sophomores: Adam Ballas, Katrina Berning, Nate Boerger, Maya Dues, Darren Eilerman, Justin Holthaus, Collin Lessing, Olivia Mescher, Lillian Moore, Dani Paulus. Austin Pleiman, Isaac Raterman, Frank Rethman, Sarah Thomas, Ava Turner and Aiden Wehrman.

Freshmen: Cammie Benanzer, Alex Boerger, Colleen Boerger, Ella Boerger, Colleen Borchers, Claudia Bornhorst, Emma Eilerman, Bradyn Frilling, Ellen Frilling, Rachel Gehret, Levi Gephart, Hallie Grillot, Mavrick Grudich, Ashlee Hess, Allyson Holland, Brynn Holland, Jack Holthaus, Summer Hoying, Will Hoying, Johanna Meyer. Alex Rose, Jaden Rose, Abigail Siegel, Elly Siegel, Makenna Snider, Macy Timmerman and Whitney Timmerman.

Students maintained a 3.5 or higher GPA and participated in at least one athletic activity this school year.

Seniors: Grant Albers, Carson Barhorst, Nicholas Barhorst, Sam Barhorst, Nolan Berning, Reece Boerger, Claire Chaney, Jason Chaney, Danielle Eilerman, Paige Eilerman, Caitlyn Gasson, Clara Gephart, Ava Grudich, Corynn Heitkamp, McKenzie Hoelscher, Emily Holthaus, Kelsi Holthaus, Darren Hoying, Lorissa Hoying, Max Hoying, Owen Kitzmiller, Jordyn Koverman, Tyler Luthman, Jared Magoteaux, Isaac Maurer, Maya Maurer, Marcus McGowan, Jada Mescher, Caeleb Meyer, Derek Meyer, Nate Meyer, Trevor Middendorf, Gloria Olberding, Emily Pleiman, Jarrett Poeppelman, Jadyn Puthoff, Lucas Puthoff, Ella Raterman, Hannah Raterman, Devin Ratermann, Angel Rodriguez, Dana Rose, Grace Rose, Brock Ruhenkamp, Adam Siegel, Maddie Simon, Haley Wolfe and Devin Wray.

Juniors: Aubrey Baker, Danielle Barhorst, Elise Beresik, Lauren Bergman, Eva Bolin, Olivia Borchers, Colleen Brandewie, Elliott Davis, Anna Detrick, Morgan DeWeese, Jada Drees, Evan Eilerman, Tristan Fleckenstein, Lane Frilling, Colin Gasson, Colten Gasson, Wes Gehret, Kaitlyn Grillot, Riley Heitkamp, Sierra Henning, Emily Hess, Delaney Higgins, Clint Hilgefort, Corey Hilgefort, Brooke Holthaus, Gavin Kemper, Ethan Larger, Damon Mescher, Cara Meyer, Gabe Meyer, Jacob Pleiman, Owen Pleiman, Trey Ranly, Ty Ruhenkamp, Isaiah Scheer, Jacob Sherman, Ava Sholtis, Quinn Sholtis, Emma Swick, Karson Tennery, Julia Thompson, Rhese Voisard and Abby Wrasman.

Sophomores: Jessica Albers, Adam Ballas, Katrina Berning, Nate Boerger, Maya Dues, Darren Eilerman, Kristen Knasel, Collin Lessing, Caleb Maurer, Olivia Mescher, Lillian Moore, Dani Paulus, Austin Pleiman, Isaac Raterman, Frank Rethman, Sarah Thomas, Ava Turner and Aiden Wehrman.

Freshmen: Cameren Benanzer, Alex Boerger, Colleen Boerger, Ella Boerger, Colleen Borchers, Claudia Bornhorst, Emma Eilerman, Bradyn Frilling, Ellen Frilling, Rachel Gehret, Levi Gephart, Hallie Grillot, Mavrick Grudich, Ashlee Hess, Aliya Hoelscher, Allyson Holland, Brynn Holland, Summer Hoying, Will Hoying, Carissa Meyer, Johanna Meyer, Grant Poeppelman, Alex Rose, Jaden Rose, Makenna Snider, Macy Timmerman and Whitney Timmerman.

Students had perfect attendance for the first three nine weeks. This includes the Fort Loramie High school students and Upper Valley Career Center students.

Seniors: Ethan Austin, Carson Barhorst, Austin Bollheimer, Hayden Eilerman, Darren Hoying and Jordyn Koverman.

Juniors: MaKenna Homan, Mallory Lessing amd Luke Meyer.

Sophomores: Adam Ballas, Logan Eilerman and Vanessa Haworth.

Freshman: Morgan Pleiman.

2021 Fort Loramie High School scholarships

Big Brothers & Big Sisters-Big Buddies Scholarship, Katelyn DeLoye

The Community Foundation of Shelby County

Herbert & Antoinette Schlater for Area Energy & Electric Scholarship, Sam Barhorst

Layton Family Foundation Scholarship, Owen Kitzmiller

Ratermann Insurance Agency Scholarship, Angel Rodriguez

Shelby County Skills Scholarship, Tyler Luthman and Ellie Holthaus

Thomas E. Schafer Skills Scholarship, Ellie Holthaus

Fort Loramie Achievement Community for Excellence

Fort Loramie ACE Scholarship, Devin Wray and Emily Holthaus

Herb Poeppelman Memorial Scholarship, Jadyn Puthoff

Fort Loramie Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, Adam Siegel and Brock Ruhenkamp

Fort Loramie Board of Education Scholarship, Grant Albers and Danielle Eilerman

Fort Loramie Education Association – Marie Quinlin Scholarship, Owen Kitzmiller

Fort Loramie Education Foundation

August “Jr.” Gaier Memorial Scholarship, Adam Siegel

Ben-Med Fund Scholarship, Grace Rose

Elmer H. Schafer Scholarship, Grant Albers

Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister, & Shenk Scholarship, Clara Gephart

Ft. Loramie Community Service Club Scholarship, Paige Eilerman and Reece Boerger

Homer & Mary Lou Bornhorst Family Scholarship, Hannah Raterman

Hugo & Thelma Meyer Memorial Scholarship, Maya Maurer

Joe & Mary Borchers Scholarship, Grace Rose

John & Victoria Albers Scholarship, Haley Wolfe

Leo J. Meyer Memorial Scholarship, Katelyn DeLoye

Mike & Mary Jo Barhorst Family Scholarship, Devin Wray

Minster Bank Scholarship, Emily Holthaus

Osgood State Bank Scholarship, Jadyn Puthoff

Paul & Veronica Perin Scholarship, Corynn Heitkamp

Ralph W. Eilerman Family Scholarship, Jordyn Koverman

Red & Black Scholarship, Alex Knouff

Richard & Shirley Simon Memorial Scholarship, Ava Grudich

Ted & Anita Barhorst Scholarship, Alex Knouff

Thomas E. Schafer Scholarship, Angel Rodriguez

Urban & Pauline Ratermann Family Scholarship, Danielle Eilerman and Ella Raterman

Fort Loramie Fire Department-Michael Hoying Memorial Scholarship, Emily Pleiman

Fort Loramie Knights of Columbus Youth Fund Scholarship, Hayden Eilerman

Fort Loramie Liberty Days Scholarship, Emily Holthaus and Hannah Raterman

Fort Loramie Music Boosters Scholarship, Haley Wolfe and Devin Wray

Minster Dental Care Scholarship, Grace Rose

Rotary Club of Sidney Scholarship, Emily Holthaus

Shelby County Athletic League Scholarship Nominees, Caeleb Meyer and Corynn Heitkamp

Fort Loramie High School outstanding students by departments are Agricultural, Mack Fortman; Art, Danielle Eilerman; Computers, Jada Drees; English, Ava Grudich; Family & Consumer Science, Laura Gusching; Industrial Arts, Collin Lessing; Mathematics, Grant Albers; Music, Devin Wray; Science, Grant Albers; Social Studies Lauren Bergman and Spanish, Anna Detrick.

The Student of the Year is Danielle Eilerman.