Rourke graduates from University of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Jared Rourke, of Sidney, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing at the University of Cincinnati on April 30, 2021. While at UC, Rourke was a member of the American Marketing Association and was placed on the dean’s list and the honors list several semesters.

Rourke plans to work at Hemm’s Glass Shops Inc. after graduation as an inside and outside sales specialist.

A 2017 graduate of Lehman High School, Rourke is the son of Timothy Rourke and Julie and Matt Dagani.