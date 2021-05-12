Hess participates in recital

FINDLAY — McKayla Hess, of Versailles, recently performed in a spring woodwind and percussion recital at the University of Findlay.

Hess performed “Embraceable You” by George and Ira Geshwin on the alto saxophone.

