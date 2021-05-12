Shelby County Retired Teachers award scholarships

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Retired Teachers Association recently chose two scholarship recipients for its annual scholarships in the amount of $500 each. Recipients of the scholarships are Ethan Pleiman and Allison Roush.

Ethan Pleiman is a 2019 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. He attends Bowling Green State University and will be a junior in the fall. He is a Middle School Education major with a concentration in math and science maintaining a 3.812 GPA. Pleiman is the son of Kevin and Shelly Pleiman.

Roush is a 2019 graduate of Fairlawn High School. She has a dual major in Art Education and Graphic Design at Ohio University and maintains a 3.70 GPA. She will also be a junior in the fall. She is the daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike and Rodney Roush.

They will be honored at the August luncheon/meeting and presented their checks at that time.

The scholarship program is sponsored by retired teachers from the Shelby County school systems. The funds have been collected by donations, sales, and memorials.