Hunley graduates from University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, KY — University of the Cumberlands has congratulated Sage Hunley of Botkins, Ohio, on completing their Bachelor of Science in Psychology this spring.

Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies this spring to celebrate its newest graduates. Students in the Class of 2021 hailed from 40 states and territories as well as multiple countries, including Canada, Gambia, India, Jamaica, Madagascar, Serbia, Spain, Taiwan, and Ukraine, among others. Graduates from the Class of 2020 were also able to participate in this year’s ceremonies.

Cumberlands President Dr. Larry Cockrum gave his congratulations to the students and offered them a few reminders as they take their next step in life.

“You will have a unique story to tell throughout your life about the circumstances of your senior year,” Cockrum said. “How you respond to circumstances is more important, more defining, and more lasting than the circumstance itself. Always remember that with hopefulness, with preparation, and with the proper tools, we are all capable of a new and positive beginning. Find the joy in life. Life brings opportunities and obstacles. Pursue the opportunities, and be persistent and patient getting past the obstacles. Follow your heart, but use your head. Listen to the people around you, always look to learn, grow, and try new things, and laugh a lot.”

Cockrum also took a moment to recognize the family and friends who had supported the graduates while they were taking classes, noting their “sacrifice, concern, and labor of love” that helped the graduates succeed.