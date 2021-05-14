June 3 scholarship application deadline approaching

SIDNEY — Current college students should start now to complete an online application by June 3 for more than $81,000 in local scholarships through the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

Scholarships are available for various majors and alumni of local schools. Six are available for nursing majors, one for respiratory therapy and four for other medical and health majors. Education majors can seek 19 scholarships and students approaching their third year of law school can apply for a $3,500 award. There are also general scholarships for alumni from Sidney and Fairlawn and engineering scholarships for Ft. Loramie alumni. College age students from Shelby, Auglaize and Mercer counties who had involvement in 4H or FFA may also apply for a scholarship.

Many scholarships require that students have surpassed college freshman status, but some also welcome 2021 high school graduates. Apply at commfoun.com. In the Grants and Scholarships menu, select ‘Apply For a Scholarship’ to find the link to the 2021 General Application.

Applicants must provide the FAFSA Student Aid Report and up to three letters of recommendation from teachers, employers or other non-family references. If students attended schooling within the past two years, they will need to provide their transcript.