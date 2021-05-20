Posted on by

Holy Angels graduation set for May 25


Members of the Holy Angels eighth-grade graduating class are, front row, Audrey Flaute, Sophia Magoteaux, Eliza Westerheide, Anya Kolb and Layla Platfoot; and top row, Alex Lundy, Jeremiah LaForme, Colin Potts, Dillon Schmiesing and Brennan Potts.

SIDNEY — The Holy Angels eighth-grade graduation will be held on Tuesday, May 25.

The day will begin with an all school Mass at 8:45 a.m. The graduation and awards ceremony will immediately follow Mass in the Holy Angels gymnasium. Parents are welcome to attend.

The class motto is “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,” by Dr. Seuss. The class color is yellow, which means sun, energy, joy, happiness and friendship. The class song is “We Draw Near” by Damascus Worship.

Members of the Holy Angels eighth-grade graduating class are Audrey Flaute, Sophia Magoteaux, Eliza Westerheide, Anya Kolb, Layla Platfoot, Alex Lundy, Jeremiah LaForme, Colin Potts, Dillon Schmiesing and Brennan Potts.

