New Bremen graduation set for May 30

NEW BREMEN — A baccalaureate will begin the New Bremen High School graduation proceedings on Sunday, May 30.

The baccalaureate will start at 1:30 p.m., May 30, 2021, at the Mew Bremen Middle School gymnasium.

The commencement will start at 2:30 p.m., May 30, 2021, at the New Bremen High School gymnasium.

The number of graduates anticipated is 55.

The class valedictorian is ElliBleu Roetgerman, who has a 4.0 GPA. She is the daughter of Kirk and Betty Roetgerman. She plans to attend UNOH studying forensic accounting and playing volleyball. During high school, she was a member of the volleyball, basketball and track teams, National Honor Society, Junior District Leadership Team, Science Club, Business Club, FFA, FCA and Yearbook

The salutatorian is Katie Howell, who has a 3.99 GPA. She is the daughter of Tom and Jennifer Howell. She plans to attend the University of Dayton in accounting or finance. Her activities include volleyball, basketball, softball, National Honor Society, Junior District Leadership Team, Business Club, Science Club, Spanish Club, FFA, Yearbook and Class Treasurer

The class song is “We Are the Champions” by Queen. The class motto is “Stay Positive, Test Negative.” The class flower is the orchid.

The class officers are President Vivian Niekamp, Vice President Alayna Thieman, Secretary Madison Lozier, Treasurer Katie Howell and Student Council members Josie Reinhart and Claire Pape.

Seniors receiving honors diploma are Jared Bergman, Madison Cordonnier, Victoria Grillot, Katie Howell, Madison Lozier, Claire Pape, Connor Ransbottom, Josie Reinhart, ElliBleu Roetgerman, Eli Schmitmeyer, Kelli Schmitmeyer, Alayna Thieman, Jack Wilson, Carson Wyatt and Benjamin Zimpfer.

Honors students are Jared Bergman, Madison Cordonnier,Victoria Grillot, Mitchell Hays, Diana Heitkamp, Katie Howell, Emma Keller,Tess Lane, Madison Lozier,Vivian Niekamp, Claire Pape, Josie Reinhart, ElliBleu Roetgerman, Eli Schmitmeyer, Kelli Schmitmeyer, Alayna Thieman, Nicole This, Callie Wells, Jack Wilson, Carson Wyatt and Benjamin Zimpfer.

The President’s Award is being presented to Jared Bergman, Madison Cordonnier, Victoria Grillot, Mitchell Hays, Diana Heitkamp, Katie Howell, Emma Keller, Tess Lane, Madison Lozier, Vivian Niekamp, Claire Pape, Josie Reinhart, ElliBleu Roetgerman, Eli Schmitmeyer, Kelli Schmitmeyer, Alayna Thieman, Nicole This, Callie Wells, Jack Wilson, Carson Wyatt and Benjamin Zimpfer.

Readiness Seals will be presented to Madison Cordonnier, Wyatt Dicke, Jessica Heitkamp, Griffen Huber, Logan Opperman, Ben Steinke, Nicole This and Callie Wells.

Members of the New Bremen High School Class of 2021 are Alex Benitez Logan, James Opperman, Blake Joseph Bergman, Claire Elizabeth Pape, Jared Alan Bergman, Cody Austin Petee, Alana Marie Bertke, Connor Matthew Ransbottom, Zachary James Bertke, Josephine Michelle Reinhart, Benjamin Carson Blickle, ElliBleu Jean Roetgerman, Madison Jane Clem, Samuel Gregory Sailer, Josiah Louis Condon, Brooklynn Paige Schlarman, Madison Suzanne Cordonnier, Reece Benjamin Schmiesing, Luke Tanner Davidson, Eli Anthony Schmitmeyer, Wyatt Matthew Dicke, Kelli Marie Schmitmeyer, Victoria Lynn Grillot, Blane Nicholas Schrader, Mitchell Montgomery, Hays. Carlos Francisco Solorzano Benitez Jr., Diana Shay Heitkamp, Benjamin Paul Steinke, Jessica Marie Heitkamp, Dominick Christopher Steinke, Hannah Marie Helmlinger, Piper Jayne Stephens, Preston Joseph Hoehne, Jadyn Elizabeth Suchland, Daniel William Homan, Kyle Lawrence Tenkman, Max Jerome Homan, Alayna Renee Thieman, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Howell, Nicole Elizabeth This, Griffin Thomas Huber, Callie Elaine Wells, Emma Rose Keller, Garrett Lee Wibbeler, Alexandria Marita Koch, Hunter Micheal Williams, Megan Marie Krieg, Jack Anthony Wilson, Teresa Marie Lane, Carson Elaine Wyatt, Caroline Lucille Lowe, Damon Christopher York, Madison Aharrah Lozier, Benjamin Ryan Zimpfer and Vivian Claire Niekamp.

In loving memory of Zoe Anne Lane, Feb. 8, 2002 to July 28, 2019.