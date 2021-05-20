CAS graduation set for May 21

SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schools will hold its graduation ceremony on May 21 at 7 p.m. at Ralph J. Stolle Gymnasium.

Members of the Class of 2021 are Brooke Fishback, of Piqua, Laurel Chalfant, of Sidney, Estella Hainline, of St. Marys, Cassidy Rhoades, of Piqua, Jeffrey Blackford, of Sidney, Addison Morris, of Botkins, James Paul Adkins, of Sidney, and Zachary Carter, of Houston.

The guest speaker will be Mike Eggenreider, superintendent of Madison Christian Schools in Columbus, Ohio. He is the former vice president of enrollment at Ohio Christian University and former vice president of enrollment at Indiana Wesleyan Univiversity, He is retired from the U.S. Air Force.

Due to COVID-19 seating is limited and by invitation only. Instructions will be given to those invited per guidelines.