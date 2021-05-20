Minster graduation planned for May 30

MINSTER — Minster High School seniors will receive their diplomas during commencement exercises planned for Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Graduation will begin at 2 p.m. at Minster Elementary School, 50 E. Seventh St., Minster.

Baccalaureate Mass will held May 30 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 48 N. Hanover St., Minster.

The class song is “Don’t Blink” by Kenny Chesney. The class motto is “A little messed up, but we’re all alright.” The class flower is the orange carnation. The class colors are orange and black.

The valedictorian is Mason Pohl, daughter of Keith and Tricia Pohl. She plans to attend The Ohio State University, with the goal of becoming a Registered Nurse. She has been an active member of the Minster Youth Leadership Association, National Honor Society, Mathematics Club, and she was a varsity member of the track, cross country and basketball teams.

The salutatorian is Dana Prenger, daughter of Mark and Jodi Prenger. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University, majoring in Digital Marketing. Her activities included National Honor Society, Student Council, Dirt Club, Mathematics Club, Minster Youth Leadership Association, You Are Enough, and she was a varsity member of the volleyball, basketball and track teams.

Class officers are Josh Niekamp, Ivy Wolf, Grace Schmiesing and Kyra Oldiges.

Student Council Representatives are Phil Trzaska and Eric Schmidt.

The high school principal is Austin Kaylor.

The school district superintendent is BrendaBrendaBoeke.

Sixty-six students will receive their diplimas with the Minster High School Class of 2021. They are Alayna Marie Albers, Conner Joseph Albers, Bryce Henry Barhorst, Jacob Charles Beair, Joel Adam Berelsman, Nathan John Bergman, Abigail A. Bertke, John William Billing, Alexis Renea Bishop, Mara L. Blanke, Ella Boate, Nathaniel Joseph Bowers, Lillian N. Caudill, Nick Vincent Clune, Maria Elizabeth Dircksen, Evan Patrick Dorsten, Mathew Thomas Droesch, Nathan Lee Droesch. Allison Maria Dwenger. Katelyn Elizabeth Eilerman. Bryan Andrew Falk, Leland Fisher Frick, Joseph Blake Glass, Owen Michael Grillot, Brady Heitkamp, Jacob M. Heuker, Jenna Heuker, Brady Patrick Hoelscher, Janae Anna Marie Hoying, Rachael Hillary Hoying, Ethan James Huwer, Joseph Matthew Keller, Adam Christopher Ketner, Austin James Larger, Katherine Zelma Anne Larger, Lucas Frederick Lazier, Joseph Meyer Magoto, Dominic T. Miller, Austin James Moeller, Chayse Daniel Morrow, Elyssa Nicole Mullins, Joshua Michael Niekamp, Justin Timothy Nixon, Brynn Karlene Oldiges, Kyra Marie Oldiges, Andrew J. Perryman, Mason Rose Pohl, Dana Michelle Prenger, Kody Thomas Richard, Luke W. Ripploh, Eric Matthew Schmidt, Grace Elizabeth Schmiesing, Cory David Schulze, Nora Elizabeth Schwartz, Ava Marie Sharp, Isaiah Joseph Slonkosky, Nicholas Grant Sparks, Benjamin Michael Stammen, Kadin J. Thompson, Phillip J. Trzaska, Logan Samuel Tumbusch, Isaiah D. Vanderhorst, Blake Peyton Wagner, Sean Wesley Wehrman, Ivy Elizabeth Wolf and Joshua Stephen Yeager.

Three students will receive a certificate of completion. They are Dustin Dircksen, Carson Francis and Daniel Slonkosky.