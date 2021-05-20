70 to receive Riverside High School diplomas

DEGRAFF — Riverside Local School District will award diplomas to 70 members of the Class of 2021 during graduation ceremonies planned for Friday, May 21, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

The class colors are midnight blue and pale grey. The class motto is “Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things,” by Robbery Brault.

Class valedictorian is Ian Hughes and class salutatorian is Sierra Snow. Both will be commencement speakers along with Pastor Michael Mitchell, DeGraff United Methodist Church.

Class officers are President Lauryn Sanford, Vice President Kale Long, Secretary Allison Knight and Treasurer Sierra Snow.

Those attending the ceremony must wear a mask, be symptom-free and sit with their family members.

Members of the Riverside High School Class of 2021 are

Kylee Nicole Angle, Sierra Raelynn Boone, Chloe Renee Brown, Andrea Marie Burden, Kaden Andrew Burk, Ethan Garrett Burrows, Hanna Pearl Cooper, Grace Elaine Corwin, Katrina Ann Craig, Cameryn Michael Ellis, Michaella Marie Faulkenberry, Samuel Alan Fleming, Kiley Mishell Fogt, Morgan Elizabeth Fry, Meghan Christine Gierke, Owen Daniel Godwin, Corbin Austin Hamaker, Makayla Marie Hannahs, Kamry Nicole Harris, Hailee Brook Harshbarger, Alaina Marie Hemsath, Ian Thompson Hughes, Dominic Ty Inskeep, Brooklyn Kay Jackson, Ethan Howard Jackson, Kambriane Jarae Johnson, Anika Jo Kean, Allison Marie Knight, Kelsey Marie Kopus, Kennedy Lynn Danielle Kopus, Malina Lynn Kreglow, Jesse James Christopher Levalley, Bridget Leeann Littlejohn, Kale David Long, Macie Joe Ethel Manahan, Harlie Jaylynn McClintick, Joseph Max Mcintire, Allison Lynnae Mckee, Mya Lauren Newman, Mckinzie Marie Noggler *honorary diploma, Catalina Hope Notestine, Austin Kade Nunnery, Meghan Nicole Orr, Gary Christopher Parker, Kyle Matthew Parthemore, James Anthony Pepper, Tanner Eugene Pope, Lydia Dione Price, Cameron Roger Prince, Diane Amelia Recinos, Shelby May Reed, Andrew James Cameron Reisinger, Melanie Leah Jade Reynolds, Megan Marie Richardson, Courtney Amber Roach, Kyle Robert Robinson, Britton Elizabeth Roby, Zane Wyatt Rose, Aradia Dawn Roth-Carver, Lauryn Brooke Sanford, Bryce Jonathon Schmiesing, Sierra Marie Snow, Jalynn Elizabeth Stanley, Braeden James Steely, Thomas Allen Maxwell Stephens, Sommer Elizabeth Thompson, Draven Michael Vincent, Angela Natasha Walter, Caleb Adam Wright and John Matthew Zumberger.