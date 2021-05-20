44 seniors to receive Jackson Center diplomas

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center commencement ceremonies will be held Sunday, May 23, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m. in the auxiliary gymnasium. Diplomas will be awarded to 44 graduates.

The class colors are orange, black and silver. The class motto is “They can’t hang with our stuff, simple as that. We’re just a bunch of big, hairy, American winning machines,” By Ricky Bobby. The class flower is the orange rose.

Members of the Class of 2021 are Audrey Ashford, Jasci Baum, Jesci Baum, Hope Booser, Seth Brideweser, Elisha Burch, Leftrick Butts, Bryce Carter, Katie Chandler, Katie Clark, Jared Crouse, Regan Davidson, Gavin Drago, Courtney Dulebohn, Joseph Erskine, Ariana Gross, Mikayla Hensley, Aubrey Jackson, Kennedy Jackson, Andrew Lampy, Kiley Lemly, Grant Lowry, Ashlin Mann, Elijah Martin, Serrinity Martinez, Thomas Massengale, Ashley Mullenhour, Mallory Nuss, Ryan Osborne, Ian Platfoot, Skyleigh Puterbaugh, Aidan Reichert, Jonathan Roller, Cameron Ross, Marion Shaffer, Trevor Sosby, Reese Tooke, Gwendolyn VanVoorhis, Jacob Vetter, Deja Wells, Ryan West, Lennon Wise, Jada Yinger and Jadyn Yinger.