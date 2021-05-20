90 seniors to receive Anna diplomas

ANNA — Anna High School will honor the Class of 2021 during a graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30, at 1 p.m. The location of graduation has yet to be determined.

Ninety students will receive their diplomas during the ceremony.

The valedictorian, salutatorian and scholarships will be announced at graduation/

The class Song is “You’re Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins. The class colors are green and white, while the class flower is a rose. The class motto is “There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind,” by C.S. Lewis.

National Honor Society members are Brynn Billing, Addison Brewer, Caden Cruset, Megan Dieckmann, Ella Doseck, Macy Egbert, Riley Gaydosh, Aubrey Hoying, Mary Landis, Abigail Nowlin, Abigail Pleiman, Jacob Robinson, Dylan Seigle, Reilly Sommer, Brook Steinke, Camryn Wilson and Amber Zimpfer.

Members of the Anna High School Class of 2021 are Inti Melissa Adkins, Adam John Arling, Ally Kay Barhorst, Noah Scott Barr, William Carter Beam, Kyle Landin Beaty, Audrey Marie Bensman, Andrew Richard Berning, Brynn Elizabeth Billing, Kyle Allen Brautigam, Addison Nykole Brewer, David Jacob Burden, Levi Joseph Cain, Zach M Ciriegio, Jeremy Patrick Cline, Mackenzie Kay Cole, Brielle Faith Collier, Nylah Renee Crosson, Caden Seth Cruset, Victoria Jaide Denning, Megan Kay Dieckmann, Ella Caitlyn Doseck, Elijah Christopher Edwards, Isaac Peyton Egbert, Macy Nicole Egbert, Megan Nicole Elliott, Kyle Jacob Evans, Colin Mason Ferguson, Travis Blake Fogt, Wyatt James Fogt, Brianna Rowse Foster, Isaiah Charles Freisthler, Ethan Milligan Freytag, Nicholas Allen Fry, Riley Nicole Gaydosh, Lincoln Cade Gessler, Bailey Michelle Grinstead, Timothy James Hamblin, Brayden Robert Harvey, Nicholas John Heitkamp, Grace Carolyn Holbrook, Kyle Joseph Homan, Aubrey Marie Hoying, Tyler Harvey Ibarra, Blaine Lee Ike, Bryce Samuel Allen Jenkins, Cole Christopher Jones, Navneet Kaur, Piper Lauren Kipp, Ethan Lee Kitchen, Trevor Jason Kloeppel, Benjamin Andrew Kovacs, Justin Christopher Krites, Mary Susan Landis, Victorea Lynn Long, Isaiah Lamar Masteller, Ashlynn Reign Denielle McCarty, Spencer Joseph McClay, Isaac James McDermott, Connor Kay Paul McKinney, Andrew Bryan Millhouse, Haley J. Muter, Abigail Whitney Nowlin, Lauryn Margaret Paulus, Isaac Michael Place, Makayla Rayn Platfoot, Abigail Ann Pleiman, Ryan Thomas Poeppelman, Jacob Michael Robinson, Madison Sue Romanowski, Logan Renee Schlater, Dylan Michael Seigle, Antonio Marcel Serrano, Alexis Nichole Shannon, Abigail Corrine Sheipline, Devon Michael Skinner, Allyna Nicolle Smith, Reece Avery Smith, Reilly Renee Sommer, Chandler Joseph Spaugy, Kyren Jarrek Stanley, Brook Ann Steinke, Kaia Rhayne Uhlenhake, Gavin Zander Van Horn, Macy Layne Wahl, Rachel Ann Wells, Camryn Victoria Wilson, Jaiden Paige York, Natasha Anna Belle York and Amber Diana Zimpfer.