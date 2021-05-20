Lehman Catholic graduation set for May 30

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School will offer its baccalaureate mass at 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sidney.

Commencement will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, in The Schlater Family Gymnasium at Lehman Catholic High School.

The class colors are emerald green and gold; the class flower is the white peony; the class motto is “Six Feet Apart” by Luke Combs; and the class theme is Our Time is Now.

The class officers are President: Lisa Adams, daughter of John and Tara Adams, of Sidney; Vice president Emma Westerheide, daughter of Jay and Anne Westerheide, of Sidney; Secretary Lindsey Magoteaux, daughter of Ken and Amy Magoteaux, of Sidney; and Treasurer Lillian-Ann Trahey, daughter of Ed and Marissa Trahey, of Sidney.

The valedictorian is Maximilian Schmiesing, son of Greg and Christina Schmiesing. He will graduate from Lehman Catholic High School having earned 34 Carnegie Units of Credit. He will be attending the Franciscan University of Steubenville where he will be majoring in Philosophy and English Literature.

The salutatorian is Casey Topp, son of Gregg and Angie Topp. He will graduate from Lehman Catholic High School having earned 29.75 Carnegie Units of Credit. He will be attending Miami University where he will be majoring in Interactive Media.

The 2021 class, as of May 1, includes Lisa Adams, daughter of John and Tara Adams, of Sidney; Lucy Behr, daughter of Kevin and Nikki Behr, of Sidney; Magdalene Bezy, daughter of Paul and Bree Bezy, of Sidney; Luke Burkhardt, son of Michael and Annette Burkhardt, of Coldwater; Alexandra Casillas, daughter of Roberto and Joy Casillas, of Sidney; Dominic Casto, son of Kelli Hart of Sidney and Christopher Bridges, of Troy; Anna Marie Cianciolo, daughter of John and Laura Cianciolo, of Sidney; Samantha Clayton, daughter of Yolanda Clayton, of Sidney; Noelle Dexter, daughter of Wade and Andrea Dexter, of Troy; Evan Fogt, son of Andy and Shelley Fogt, of Sidney; Luke Frantz, son of Tom and Stephanie Frantz, of Sidney; McKayla Geise, daughter of Jason Geise and Renee Geise, of Sidney, and Jeff Koon, of Piqua; Reese Geise, daughter of Kevin and Sara Geise, of Sidney; Ella Gover, daughter of James and Tracy Gover, of Piqua; Christopher Hawrot, son of Michael Hawrot and Doreen Thompson, of Sidney; Emma Kennedy, daughter of Tim and Angie Kennedy, of Sidney; Alexander Keller, son of Terry and Christina Keller, of Piqua; Abigail Largent, daughter of Tom and Valerie Largent, of New Bremen; Lindsey Magoteaux, daughter of Ken and Amy Magoteaux, of Sidney; Landon McIver, son of Brenda McIver, of Sidney and the late Bill McIver; Saige Nichols, daughter of Christina Nichols, of Tipp City; Genevieve Olding, daughter of Bryan and Sara Olding, of Sidney; Scott Petersen, son of Joe and Julie Petersen, of Sidney; Sophie Ratermann, daughter, of Joe Ratermann and Ivana Ratermann, of Sidney; Carianne Rindler, daughter of Dean and Linda Rndler, of Sidney; Pear Sangcharoen, daughter of Carl and Krista Gehre, of Yorkshire; Maximilian Schmiesing, son of Greg and Chrissy Schmiesing, of Sidney; Pyper Sharkins, daughter of Shawn and Shari Williams, of West Milton, and Anthony and Dawn Sharkins, of Columbus; Conner Stewart, son of Brian and Kari Stewart, of Sidney; Casey Topp, son of Gregg and Angie Topp, of Minster; Lillian-Ann Trahey, daughter of Ed and Marissa Trahey, of Sidney; Jonathan Van Skiver, son of Brent and Shelley Van Skiver, of Sidney; William Voisard, son of Dave and Miki Voisard, of Sidney; Emma Westerheide, daughter of Jay and Anne Westerheide, of Sidney; John Wesner, son of Chris and Lisa Wesner, of Troy; and Andrew Wiseman, son of Tom and Lori Wiseman, of Sidney.