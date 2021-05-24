Posted on by

Riverside honors the Class of 2021


Samantha Matteson and Sierra Boone celebrate Boone’s graduation from Riverside High School Friday night.

Samantha Matteson and Sierra Boone celebrate Boone’s graduation from Riverside High School Friday night.


Courtesy photo

Harlie McClintick and Joey McIntire et ready for graduation ceremony Friday night at Riverside High School.


Courtesy photo

Kyle Robinson, Corbin Hamaker and Kiley Fogt ham it up before the graduation ceremony begins at Riverside High School Friday night.


Courtesy photo

Classmates and friends Morgan Fry, Catalina Notestine, Kambriane Johnson, Alaina Hemsath, Malina Kreglow, Jalynn Stanley and Megan Richardson pose for a photo before the graduation ceremony Friday at Riverside High School.


Courtesy photo

Sierra Snow, John Zumberger, Lauryn Sanford and Shelby Reed take part in the graduation ceremony Friday night at Riverside High School.


Courtesy photo

The Snow family — Lisa, Alexis, Sierra, Alaina and Joel — pose for a family photo following graduation Friday night at Riverside High School.


Courtesy photo

Ethan Burrows, Grace Corwin, Hailee Harshbarger, Kambriane Johnson, Harlie McClintick and Catalina Notestine are recognized Friday night during Riverside High School’s graduation ceremony.


Courtesy photo

Riverside Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Mann presents Hailey Noggler, Austin Noggler and Eliza Noggler with an honorary diploma for their sister, McKenzie Noggler, who passed away in an automobile accident late last year.


Courtesy photo

Class Valedictorian Ian Hughes addresses his classmates, teachers, family and friends during the graduation ceremony.


Courtesy photo

Meghan Orr and Grace Corwin enter the gym for Riverside High School’s graduation ceremony.


Courtesy photo

Jalynn Stanley and Anika Kean enter the gym for Riverside High School’s graduation ceremony.


Courtesy photo

Class Salutatorian Sierra Snow addresses her classmates, teachers, family and friends during the graduation ceremony.


Courtesy photo

The Riverside High School Class of 2021 toss their caps into the air following the graduation ceremony Friday night.


Courtesy photo

Riverside honors the Class of 2021

Samantha Matteson and Sierra Boone celebrate Boone’s graduation from Riverside High School Friday night.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Samantha-Matteson-Sierra-Boone.jpgSamantha Matteson and Sierra Boone celebrate Boone’s graduation from Riverside High School Friday night. Courtesy photo

Harlie McClintick and Joey McIntire et ready for graduation ceremony Friday night at Riverside High School.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Harlie-McClintick-Joey-McIntire.jpgHarlie McClintick and Joey McIntire et ready for graduation ceremony Friday night at Riverside High School. Courtesy photo

Kyle Robinson, Corbin Hamaker and Kiley Fogt ham it up before the graduation ceremony begins at Riverside High School Friday night.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Kyle-Robinson-Corbin-Hamaker-Kiley-Fogt.jpgKyle Robinson, Corbin Hamaker and Kiley Fogt ham it up before the graduation ceremony begins at Riverside High School Friday night. Courtesy photo

Classmates and friends Morgan Fry, Catalina Notestine, Kambriane Johnson, Alaina Hemsath, Malina Kreglow, Jalynn Stanley and Megan Richardson pose for a photo before the graduation ceremony Friday at Riverside High School.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Morgan-Fry-Catalina-Notestine-Kambriane-Johnson-Alaina-Hemsath-Malina-Kreglow-Jalynn-Stanley-Megan-Richardson.jpgClassmates and friends Morgan Fry, Catalina Notestine, Kambriane Johnson, Alaina Hemsath, Malina Kreglow, Jalynn Stanley and Megan Richardson pose for a photo before the graduation ceremony Friday at Riverside High School. Courtesy photo

Sierra Snow, John Zumberger, Lauryn Sanford and Shelby Reed take part in the graduation ceremony Friday night at Riverside High School.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Sierra-Snow-John-Zumberger-Lauryn-Sanford-Shelby-Reed.jpgSierra Snow, John Zumberger, Lauryn Sanford and Shelby Reed take part in the graduation ceremony Friday night at Riverside High School. Courtesy photo

The Snow family — Lisa, Alexis, Sierra, Alaina and Joel — pose for a family photo following graduation Friday night at Riverside High School.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Snow-Family-Lisa-Alexis-Sierra-Alaina-Joel.jpgThe Snow family — Lisa, Alexis, Sierra, Alaina and Joel — pose for a family photo following graduation Friday night at Riverside High School. Courtesy photo

Ethan Burrows, Grace Corwin, Hailee Harshbarger, Kambriane Johnson, Harlie McClintick and Catalina Notestine are recognized Friday night during Riverside High School’s graduation ceremony.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Ethan-Burrows-Grace-Corwin-Hailee-Harshbarger-Kambriane-Johnson-Harlie-McClintick-Catalina-Notestine.jpgEthan Burrows, Grace Corwin, Hailee Harshbarger, Kambriane Johnson, Harlie McClintick and Catalina Notestine are recognized Friday night during Riverside High School’s graduation ceremony. Courtesy photo

Riverside Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Mann presents Hailey Noggler, Austin Noggler and Eliza Noggler with an honorary diploma for their sister, McKenzie Noggler, who passed away in an automobile accident late last year.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Dr-Scott-Mann-Hailey-Noggler-Austin-Noggler-Eliza-Noggler.jpgRiverside Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Mann presents Hailey Noggler, Austin Noggler and Eliza Noggler with an honorary diploma for their sister, McKenzie Noggler, who passed away in an automobile accident late last year. Courtesy photo

Class Valedictorian Ian Hughes addresses his classmates, teachers, family and friends during the graduation ceremony.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Ian-Hughes-Valedictorian.jpgClass Valedictorian Ian Hughes addresses his classmates, teachers, family and friends during the graduation ceremony. Courtesy photo

Meghan Orr and Grace Corwin enter the gym for Riverside High School’s graduation ceremony.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Meghan-Orr-Grace-Corwin.jpgMeghan Orr and Grace Corwin enter the gym for Riverside High School’s graduation ceremony. Courtesy photo

Jalynn Stanley and Anika Kean enter the gym for Riverside High School’s graduation ceremony.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Jalynn-Stanley-Anika-Kean.jpgJalynn Stanley and Anika Kean enter the gym for Riverside High School’s graduation ceremony. Courtesy photo

Class Salutatorian Sierra Snow addresses her classmates, teachers, family and friends during the graduation ceremony.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Sierra-Snow-Salutatoriain.jpgClass Salutatorian Sierra Snow addresses her classmates, teachers, family and friends during the graduation ceremony. Courtesy photo

The Riverside High School Class of 2021 toss their caps into the air following the graduation ceremony Friday night.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Cap-toss.jpgThe Riverside High School Class of 2021 toss their caps into the air following the graduation ceremony Friday night. Courtesy photo