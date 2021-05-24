Riverside honors the Class of 2021

Samantha Matteson and Sierra Boone celebrate Boone’s graduation from Riverside High School Friday night.

Harlie McClintick and Joey McIntire et ready for graduation ceremony Friday night at Riverside High School.

Kyle Robinson, Corbin Hamaker and Kiley Fogt ham it up before the graduation ceremony begins at Riverside High School Friday night.

Classmates and friends Morgan Fry, Catalina Notestine, Kambriane Johnson, Alaina Hemsath, Malina Kreglow, Jalynn Stanley and Megan Richardson pose for a photo before the graduation ceremony Friday at Riverside High School.

Sierra Snow, John Zumberger, Lauryn Sanford and Shelby Reed take part in the graduation ceremony Friday night at Riverside High School.

The Snow family — Lisa, Alexis, Sierra, Alaina and Joel — pose for a family photo following graduation Friday night at Riverside High School.

Ethan Burrows, Grace Corwin, Hailee Harshbarger, Kambriane Johnson, Harlie McClintick and Catalina Notestine are recognized Friday night during Riverside High School’s graduation ceremony.

Riverside Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Mann presents Hailey Noggler, Austin Noggler and Eliza Noggler with an honorary diploma for their sister, McKenzie Noggler, who passed away in an automobile accident late last year.

Class Valedictorian Ian Hughes addresses his classmates, teachers, family and friends during the graduation ceremony.

Meghan Orr and Grace Corwin enter the gym for Riverside High School’s graduation ceremony.

Jalynn Stanley and Anika Kean enter the gym for Riverside High School’s graduation ceremony.

Class Salutatorian Sierra Snow addresses her classmates, teachers, family and friends during the graduation ceremony.

The Riverside High School Class of 2021 toss their caps into the air following the graduation ceremony Friday night.