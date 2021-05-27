BOTKINS — Botkins Local School had 50 students who graduated on May 23, 2021.

Class valedictorians were Donovan Brown, Paige Doseck, Emma Ewry, Parker Geis, Emma Koenig, Makenna Maurer, Joseph Schipper and Conner Smock.

Class salutatorian was Jill Greve.

Botkins Schools had 11 students who received the Diploma with Honors: Donovan Brown, Parker Geis, Makenna Maurer, Paige Doseck, Jill Greve, Zane Paul, Emma Ewry, Emma Koenig, Natalie Pitre, AlanFullenkamp and Averie Thorpe.

Botkins Schools had 17 students who received the Diploma with Distinction: Elizabeth Aselage, Denton Homan, Conner Smock, Kelsie Burmeister, Arica Jutte, Sydney Steinke, Logan Cummins, Ethan Motter, Madelyn Topp, Tyler Free, Robert Poeppelman, Madison Wendel, Garrett Greve, Kloie Rogers, Faith Witer, Aubrie Harrod and Justin Shuga.

Scholarships and grants presented to the Class of 2021 include:

Elizabeth Aselage: Nick Welker Honorary Award $250

Ethan Aufderhaar: Matt Zimpfer Award

Donovan Brown: Randy Greve Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $300; and LacalEquipment Scholarship $1,000.

Kelsie Burmeister: Team Becky Grillot Memorial Scholarship $500; University of Toledo Trustee Scholarship $3,500; and Carol Hemmert Kohnen Determination Award $1,000.

Logan Cummins: Johnny Oellerman Memorial Scholarship $250; and Gary Schneider Memorial Scholarship $300.

Paige Doseck: Botkins Community Club Scholarship $1,000; Marietta Talent Scholarship $3,000; Marietta 1835 Presidential Grant $24,000; Botkins Creative Arts Scholarship $1,000; Nick Welker Honorary Award $500; and Mandy Burden Shoup Memorial Music Award $500.

Emma Ewry: Lahrmer Family Scholarship Fund $1,500; Ohio Northern Presidential Scholarship $80,000; Ohio Northern Grant $5,000; Community Fund Scholarship $1,000; and FCCLA Culinary Scholarship $400.

Tyler Free: Carl & Phyllis Serr Family Scholarship $500.

Alan Fullenkamp: Green and Gold Scholarship $1,000; and Dave Mielke Scholarship $1,250.

Parker Geis: Botkins Community Club Scholarship $1,000; and Jeff Roberts Memorial Scholarship $500.

Garrett Greve: Jim and Pat Dietz Skills Scholarship $1,000; amd Stein Services Scholarship $1,000.

Jill Greve: Plennie Snyder Memorial Scholarship $2,000; Rhodes State Foundation Scholarship $1,200; Botkins Trojans Scholarship $2,500; Heiland Post of the American Legion Scholarship $500; The Julius Greve Memorial Scholarship $500; Carol Hemmert Kohnen Leadership Award $2,500; Carolina Meyer Memorial Scholarship $500; Jeff Roberts Memorial Scholarship $500; Elaine Laughlin Scholarship $1,000; Shelby Co. Skills Scholarship $2,000; and Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $300.

Denton Homan: Jordan Fledderjohann Memorial Scholarship $1,000; C.H. Ginn Agricultural Scholarship $1,000; Robert Meyer Family Scholarship $500; Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $500; Botkins Education Foundation Scholarship $1,000; Botkins Athletic Boosters Scholarship $500; and Carolina Meyer Memorial Scholarship $500.

Emma Koenig: Ohio Northern Presidential Scholarship $24,000; Ohio Northern Polar Bear Scholarship $2,000; Botkins Education Foundation Scholarship $1,000; and Botkins Academic Boosters Club Scholarship $1,000.

Dalton Lane: Lacal Equipment Inc., Scholarship $500.

Makenna Maurer: BG Freshman Academic Scholarship $6,000; Computer Science COF Scholarship $5,000; Botkins Class of 1999 Scholarship $500; Botkins Trojans Scholarship $2500; First National Bank of Botkins Scholarship $500; and Elaine Laughlin Scholarship $1,000.

Brady McCumons: Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $300; Ohio State Choose Lima First Scholarship $1,200 and Auglaize/Shelby County Scholarship $7,000.

Sydney Meyer: Chase Fultz Memorial $500.

Ethan Motter: Student Memorial Scholarship $600; BG Freshman Academic Scholarship $4,000; BG University Choice Scholarship $1,000; and Pohl Transportation Scholarship $1,000.

Zane Paul: Heidelberg Presidential Scholarship $20,000; Louise Sheets Memorial Scholarship $500; and Carol Becker Memorial Scholarship $350.

Robert Poeppelman: Nick Welker Honorary Award $250.

Kloie Rogers: Ed & Shirley Counts Family Scholarship $1,500; Bob Sargeant Skills Scholarship $2,000; and Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $300.

Meg Russell: Louise Sheets Memorial Scholarship $500; First National Bank of Botkins Scholarship $500; Rachel Doseck Memorial Music Award $500; Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $300.

Justin Shuga: Emory and Nelda Koenig Family Scholarship $1,000.

Conner Smock: Ohio State Fair Endowed Scholarship $1,110; Don and Helen Ambos Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Audrey Pitts Memorial Scholarship $500; Rising Sun Express Scholarship $500; Jordan Fledderjohann Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Robert Meyer Family Scholarship $500; Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $500; and George W. Hathaway Family Agricultural Scholarship $2,000.

Sydney Steinke: Louise Sheets Memorial Scholarship $500; Ohio State Choose Lima First Scholarship $1,500; Carl & Phyllis Serr Family Scholarship $500; Nick Welker Honorary Award $500; Adam E. Huelskamp Scholarship $1,000; and Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $500.

Averie Thorpe: Hagan Scholarship $48,000; Walter F. Snyder Memorial $2,000; and Rudolf G. Berg Scholarship $2,500.

Madelyn Topp: Ohio HBPA FFA Scholarship $1,000; Student Memorial Scholarship $600; and Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $500.

Madison Wendel: Ohio State Choose Lima First Scholarship $1,200;

The Roggenkamp Family Scholarship $600;

Louise Sheets Memorial Scholarship $500;

Botkins Athletic Boosters Scholarship $500; and The Dorothy Greve Memorial Scholarship $500.

Faith Winter: Ohio State Choose Lima First Scholarship $1,200.