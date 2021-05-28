YMCA announces winners of 2021 Lantz, Schauer Scholarships

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA held a reception on Thursday, May 27, at 5:30 pm, to honor the 2021 recipients of the Lee E. Schauer Memorial and Jim Lantz Memorial scholarships.

Jaden Humphrey, son of Lori and Michael Humphrey, of Sidney, and a graduate of Sidney High School, was recognized as the 2021 recipient of the one-time $1,000 Lantz scholarship. Humphrey plans to attend the University of Findlay to study Biology and Pre Med.

Natalie Herrick, daughter of Dawn and Wes Herrick, of Sidney, was recognized as the 2021 recipient of the Schauer scholarship, the largest non-governmental scholarship in Shelby County in the amount of $12,000 paid over four years. Herrick plans to begin her college education at Edison Community College, later transferring to a four year college for a nursing degree with the goal of becoming a NICU nurse.

Both recipients have been involved in a wide variety of volunteer activities in Shelby County, with Humphrey volunteering over 230 hours in numerous community organizations including Big Buddies, Sidney Theater Camp, Salvation Army, Special Olympics, and Agape. Humphrey also was a National qualifier on the Y swim team, and served in numerous leadership positions at Sidney High, including Student Government, Key Club, and NHS, and was the section leader for marching band, captain of the Sidney soccer and swimming teams, and a Buckeye Boys State delegate.

Herrick began volunteering at the Y in third grade and has a total of over 2,000 volunteer hours in YMCA Child Development and special events, was named the 2015 Y Child Development Center Volunteer of the Year, and also began working at the Y at age 16 in Child Development and currently works in the Y Welcome Center. Natalie also participated in volleyball at Sidney Middle School, Band and Marching Band, and played Sidney Electric softball for 12 years.

“Each year we are always impressed with the incredible caliber of the scholarship applicants and this year was certainly no exception,” said David O’Leary CEO of the Sidney-Shelby County Y. “We are grateful to the Schauer and Lantz families for their support of the young people in our community in commemoration of their loved ones, and we believe Natalie and Jaden are both excellent representatives of their respective scholarships.”

For more information on the Lantz and Schauer Scholarships or creating a scholarship in memory of a loved one, contact David O’Leary at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA at 937-492-9134 or doleary@sidney-ymca.org.