Students named to Russia honor roll

RUSSIA — Russia Local School has released its honor roll for the fourth nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.

Highest honors (4.0)

Grade 7: Annabelle Armstrong, Bernadette Borchers, Kylie Doseck, Callie Goubeaux, Catherine Homan, Sienna Pleiman, Alivia Shappie and Faith York.

Grade 8: Josephine Bergman, Vincent Borchers, Zebulon Borchers, Braylon Cordonnier, Cyril Cordonnier, Isabella Phlipot, Landon Pleiman, Grace Poeppelman, Zachary Robinson, Mackenzie Rose, Hannah Schneible, Addison Shappie, Abigail Sherman, Benjamin York and Elijah York.

Grade 9: Emma Dapore, Emmalee Fisher, Felix Francis, Alexandria Gaerke, Eva Goubeaux, Kori Goubeaux, Adam Hoehne, Saige Hoying, Laci Phlipot, Veronica Poling, Madison Rose, Jaela Shappie, Victoria Sherman and Sophia Vallandingham.

Grade 10: Kody Barhorst, Michael Bell, Cecelia Borchers, Kelby Doseck, Abigail Fisher, Eliza Gariety, Reese Goubeaux, Makena Hoying, Kaden Markham, Isabelle McClenen, Kaylina McClenen, Anna Meyer, Alexis Monnin, Simone Puthoff, Zane Shappie and Audrey Stickel.

Grade 11: Lauren Borchers, Makenna Borchers, Ava Daniel, Sophie Francis, Riley Hammonds, Ella Hoehne, Rachel Hoying, Jonas Magoto, Jordan Meyer, Bailey Pohlman, Jackson Sherman, Emily Sunderland, Lucy Tumbusch, Olivia Vallandingham, Ambrose Cordonnier (UVCC), Emma Hinkle (UVCC), Braden Lochard (UVCC), Ethan Luthman (UVCC) and Aiden Shappie (UVCC).

Grade 12: Jonathan Bell, Austin Cordonnier, Braden Hiatt, Jenna Monnin, Katelyn Monnin, Kendall Monnin, Ashley Scott, Becca Seger, Casey Delaet (UVCC), Victoria Heuing (UVCC), Edwin Oen (UVCC) and Kelsey Robinson (UVCC).

Special Honors (3.6 – 3.999)

Grade 7: Kora Doseck, Jayden Gaerke, Maddox Goubeaux, Claudia Hoehne, Ella Meyer and Camille Saunders.

Grade 8: Shay Hammonds, Sayer Magoto, Grace Monnin, Emma Muhlenkamp, Shelden Pohlman, Jacob Schmitmeyer and Ben York.

Grade 9: Levi Delaet, Brooklyn Klosterman, Cameron Leach, Isabella Magoto, Brayden Monnin, Ben Rinderle, Wyatt Robeyzachariah, Carley Scott, Carly Supinger and Lily York.

Grade 10: Jilian Chapman, Ross Fiessinger, Seth Hiatt, Miah Monnin, Xavier Phlipot, Kate Sherman, Chase Stueve and Lindsey Vastano.

Grade 11: Isabel Voisard and Jared Poling (UVCC).

Grade 12: Olivia Cook, Jacob Goubeaux, Hanna Heitkamp, Alyssa Magoto, Lauren Monnier, Karsen Boerger (PSEOP) and Kenzi Voisard (UVCC).

Honors (3.2 – 3.599)

Grade 7: Elli Armstrong, Cooper Francis, Kassie Harvey, Annelise Magoto and Kourtney Phlipot.

Grade 8: Dominic Francis, Landon Monnin, Abigail Sullenberger, Caleb Unverferth and Jonah York.

Grade 9: Samantha Bell, Jude Counts, Lily Fullenkamp, Lillie Heitkamp, Hayden Quinter and Mallory Rosenbeck.

Grade 10: Colby Monnin, Gage Rosenbeck and Jenna York.

Grade 11: Leanne York.

Grade 12: Drew Sherman, Jaycee Lewis (UVCC), Colt Miller (UVCC) and Jalynn Osborne (UVCC).