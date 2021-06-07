Sorority awards scholarship

SIDNEY — Sidney’s Alpha Beta Chapter of the International Teaching Sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa, has granted its annual scholarship for 2021.

Katie Chandler, of Maplewood, is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship that will be used to further her education at Ohio University. Chandler, a 2021 graduate of Jackson Center High School, is the daughter of Chris Chandler. Chandler will be pursuing a degree in Linguistics to teach English as a foreign language and will also be minoring in Japanese.

Chandler has had experience working with students who are learning English and also had the opportunity to travel to Japan two years ago through an exchange program. She is looking forward to beginning her studies and pursuing her degree.

Alpha Beta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa is a fellowship of women, most from Shelby County, who promote educational and charitable projects. They grant this scholarship annually to students in Shelby County who plan to pursue a college degree in the field of education.