SCS launches new virtual learning experience

SIDNEY — Recognizing that the education landscape is changing and families are looking for learning opportunities to fit their needs, Sidney City Schools understands some students need flexibility in what, where and how they learn. The school district is introducing the Jacket Virtual Academy (JaVA), a virtual learning experience for students in grades K-12.

Unlike other online learning programs, JaVA is operated by Sidney City Schools and administered by long-time Sidney educators, Tom Clark and Keith Helmlinger, who will work closely with and provide support to students and their families.

“Students in grades 6 through 12 will experience the same online learning opportunities they may have previously experienced while enrolled in SCOLA,” said Clark.

The Plato curriculum through Edmentum will continue to provide students with instruction that meets Ohio’s Learning standards, along with flexibility, plus added support from Sidney City Schools.

While online learning has been available for students in grades 6-12 through SCOLA for a number of years, Sidney City Schools was not previously offering this opportunity to students in grades K-5.

“We’re most excited about the expansion of our online learning opportunities,” said Helmlinger. “JaVA will accommodate students in kindergarten through 5th grade using Edmentum’s Calvert Learning program.”

Calvert offers flexible instruction and learning in Ohio’s core subjects of reading and writing, math, science, and social studies as well as opportunities for physical education and art, using a project based learning model. Different from other online learning programs, Calvert Learning will provide up to two hours of live instruction each week for students in grades K-5.

Jacket Virtual Academy overview

• JaVA will provide more opportunities for parent involvement.

• Families will find more flexibility in completing lessons and assignments and up to the minute grade reports.

• JaVA also will provide students with a pacing guide designed to assist them in maintaining a schedule for completing assignments and classes in a timely manner.

• JaVA has a team of experienced administrators who will work closely with families to provide support to ensure student success.

• A student enrolled in JaVA is a Sidney City Schools student, giving them access to more opportunities and experiences. Likewise, a JaVA senior earns a Sidney High School diploma.

JaVA will release a virtual introductory video on its website and through the school district’s social media platforms on Wednesday, June 16. Additionally, any interested families are invited to attend in-person open houses on Friday, June 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. or 4 to 6 p.m. at Sidney High School in room B-119. Families looking to attend one the open houses on June 18 can enter through Door No. 25, which can be accessed near the driveway towards the baseball field from SHS.

“We would love the chance to meet with families to discuss their child’s learning path and potential future with JaVA.” said Helmlinger.

More information about JAVA can be found at www.sidneyjava.org.