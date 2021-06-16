UF announces spring 2021 dean’s list

FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include Skylar Albers, Minster, Chad Bergman, Botkins, Cole Condon, Versailles, Gretchen Dwenger, Botkins, McKayla Hess, Versailles, Courtney Hollenbacher, Minster, Lane Hollingsworth, Quincy, Joshua Kilgore, De Graff, Emma Meyer, Anna, Jessica Monnier, Houston, Riley Thobe, New Bremen, Maya Watercutter, Minster, Lauren Wolters, Minster and Leanne Wolters, Minster.

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom.