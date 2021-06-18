Norris Scholarship reopens application window

SIDNEY — The Heidi Norris Scholarship is reopening its application process until July 15. A $1,000 scholarship is available for students with a major in Respiratory Therapy or related fields.

The scholarship will be awarded to an Auglaize, Mercer or Shelby County resident who has surpassed college freshman status. Eligible applicants must have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher and be pursuing an Associate’s, Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Respiratory Therapy or a closely related field.

Online applications are available through The Community Foundation of Shelby County website at commfoun.com. In addition to completing the application, interested students must attach at least one letter of recommendation, a listing of their activities and work history and their EFC information from the FAFSA Student Aid Report. Applicants must also attach a statement about their interest in the field and why they should be awarded the scholarship.

For information, contact Juli Smith at the Foundation office at jsmith@commfoun.com or (937) 497-7800.