Kiwanis Club awards scholarships

SIDNEY — The Sidney Kiwanis Club has awarded 13 local youth with scholarships to assist in their educational pursuits.

The $2,000 Peters Scholarship was awarded to Lehman Catholic High School senior Evie Olding, daughter of Sarah and Bryan Olding, of Sidney. Receiving $1,500 were seniors Jaden Humphrey, Sidney High School, son of Lori and Michael Humphrey, and Lillian Ann Trahey, Lehman Catholic High School, daughter of Marissa and Ed Trahey.

Levi Steenrod and Izaiah Steenrod, sons of Andrea and Andy Steenrod, Sidney High School, each received $1,250. Three $1,000 scholarships were given to Jonathan Van Skiver, son of Shelly and Brent VanSkiver, Lucy Behr, daughter of Nikki and Kevin Behr, of Lehman Catholic High School, and Hunter Croft, son of Mandi and Dan Croft, Sidney High School.

Sidney High School seniors Savannah Koester, daughter of Kathryn and Andy Koester, and Elizabeth Shaw, daughter of Lacie and Clinton Shaw, each received $500.

The $1,000 Key Club scholarship was awarded to Badin Brewer, son on Jodie and Brennan Brewer. The Vera Ginn scholarships are awarded to seniors pursuing a degree in Education. Heidi Aselage, Sidney High School, daughter of Darci and Phil Aselage, and Mary Landis, Anna High School, daughter of Amy and Mark Landis, were each awarded $1,000.