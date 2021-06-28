Hanford honored with excellence in teaching award

PIQUA — Edison State Community College faculty member Erynn Hanford, of Springfield, has been named a recipient of the June 2021 Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award from the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE).

Edison State nominated Hanford for the award based on the institution’s criteria, with special consideration of demonstrated excellence and awards received throughout the past academic year.

Hanford, an Academic Coordinator of Clinical Education and Associate Professor of Physical Therapy Assisting, was nominated for dedicating a tremendous amount of time in transitioning the Physical Therapy Assistant Program from Edison State’s Piqua Campus to its regional location in Troy. The transition took months of planning and collaboration with others from Edison State and with site developers and architects. In addition, Hanford played a key role in designing a high-tech classroom and lab space to provide the highest quality of education to students.

Hanford’s students also provided positive feedback, stating, “Erynn cares about each student as an individual and wants to see us succeed. Erynn is always so encouraging, especially when the program is hard, and you can easily feel overwhelmed.”

“Erynn is a person of great integrity and takes her job seriously. She puts a lot of work and effort into creating a great learning environment. She genuinely cares about her students,” said another student.

Hanford was among colleagues from SOCHE’s twenty-two-member institutions honored including, the Air Force Institute of Technology, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Dayton, Wittenberg University, and Wright State University.

Formed in 1967, SOCHE is a regional consortium of 22 colleges and universities in southwest Ohio to promote educated, employed, and engaged citizens. SOCHE is the trusted and recognized regional leader for higher collaboration, working with colleges and universities to transform their communities and economies through the education, employment, and engagement of nearly 200,000 students in Ohio. For more information about SOCHE, visit www.soche.org.