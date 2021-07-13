Scholarship recipients announced

SIDNEY — For the first time, the Elaine Noffsinger Nursing Scholarship will be awarding three outstanding area high school seniors with a $3,000 scholarship to support their education in the nursing field. Each scholar was selected after displaying passion in their plans to attend nursing school, remarkable academic achievement, extra-curricular participation, and community service.

The 2021 scholars are

• Rachel Ann Wells, daughter of Bill and Missy Wells, Anna High School. In the fall of 2021, Wells will attend Kettering College.

• Haley Grace Huffman, daughter of Kent and Marci Huffman, Houston High School. In the fall of 2021, Huffman will attend Cleveland State.

• Arica Marie Jutte, daughter of Rick and Stacey Jutte, Botkins High School. In the fall of 2021, Jutte will attend Edison Community College.