Bensman will be inducted into Wall of Honor

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) has announced Donald Bensman will be inducted into the Fort Loramie Schools Wall of Honor for 2021. A ceremony to formally induct Bensman will be held at a future date.

Besides all the time Bensman spent with his business endeavors of Sidney Tool & Die, Bensar Development and Sidney Warehousing, he was also involved in numerous community organizations and philanthropic projects. He was married to his wife Evelyn for 37 years and father to Nick, Dan, Dale and Diane. Bensman’s impact on Shelby County continues to this day and will surely continue many decades into the future.

The purpose of the Wall of Honor is to recognize and honor those persons living or deceased, who, through their performance, achievements, and contributions, reflect credit on the Fort Loramie Local Schools so that present-day students may find identity with the past and establish goals for the future. The Wall of Honor will reinforce and enhance a positive image inside and outside of the Fort Loramie school district, as it also strives to foster an increased sense of pride among students, faculty, administration, alumni, and residents.

The Wall of Honor display at Fort Loramie Junior/Senior High School is a permanent visual reminder of the dedication the inductees have provided to our school district, community and world.