Mami U. awards degrees

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement May 14-16, 2021.

Local students receiving degrees were Reid Manger, of Botkins, a Certificate, Master of Science in Kinesiology and Health in Sport Psychology, Kinesiology and Health; Jonathan Perin, of Sidney, Bachelor of Science in Business in Accountancy; Parker Riley, of Sidney, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry; Megan Myers, of Sidney, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science in Engineering Technology; Carrie Nuss, of Sidney, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Speech Path & Audiology; Jordan Richards, of Sidney, Bachelor of Science in Business in Marketing; Hayley Baumer, of Minster, Bachelor of Arts in Architecture in Architecture; Ali Borgerding, of Minster, Bachelor of Arts in Architecture in Architecture; and Morgan Pohl, of Minster, Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business in Accountancy, Analytics.