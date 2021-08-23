OSU Alumni Club awards 7 scholarships

SIDNEY— The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club is awarding seven scholarships to local students.

This year’s recipients are Hannah Raterman, Ana Patel, Joseph Ballas, Blake Holthaus, Amber Zimpher, Kailey Merriam and Angelica Rodriguez. Each student is either a Shelby County resident and or a student graduating from a Shelby County School and will be attend a branch of The Ohio State University or the main campus.

Any high school senior can apply for these scholarships online at http://shelbyco.alumni.osu.edu .Look under scholarships. For more information, call Tina Hottle 937-498-9614