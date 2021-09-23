Class holds 73rd reunion

Botkins High School Class of 1948 celebrated their 73rd year reunion with a luncheon at the Inn Between Restaurant. Out of 15 original graduates, six were able to attend. Pictured are, seated, Mary Roode Kreglow, Ruth Englehaupt Egbert, Ruby Fisher Hinkle, and standing, Shirley Steinke Fullenkamp, Joyce Behrns Anthony and Virginia Steinke Burden. One graduate, Bernice Hutt Kiser, was not able to attend.

