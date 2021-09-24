University of Findlay welcomes new students to campus

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2021. New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 16.

Local students include:

• Jessica Meyer, of Versailles, is pursuing a degree in adolescent/young adult/life science education.

• Gretchen Dwenger, of Botkins, is pursuing a degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine.

• Haley Wolfe, of Sidney, is pursuing a degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine.

• Alexis Bishop, of Minster, is pursuing a degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine.

• Jaden Humphrey, of Sidney, is pursuing a degree in biology.

• McKenzie Hoelscher, of Fort Loramie, is pursuing a degree in biology.

• Madison Cordonnier, of New Bremen, is pursuing a degree in biology.

• Kara Wolters, of Maria Stein, is pursuing a degree in business administration.

• Regan Middendorf, of Fort Loramie, is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree.

• Reese Geise, of Sidney, is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.

• Maya Maurer, of Fort Loramie, is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.

• Janae Hoying, of Minster, is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.

• Harlie Mcclintick, of De Graff, is pursuing a degree in equestrian studies.

• Lola Thompson, of Botkins, is pursuing a degree in exercise science for health professions.

• Brady Wildermuth, of Botkins, is pursuing a master’s degree in education.

• Ethan Hockaday, of Sidney, is pursuing a master’s degree in teaching English to speakers of other languages and applied linguistics.

• Alana Pohlman, of Minster, is pursuing a degree in nuclear medicine technology.

• Brynn Billing, of Anna, is pursuing a degree in psychology.