University of Findlay welcomes new students to campus

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2021. New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 16.
Local students include:
• Jessica Meyer, of Versailles, is pursuing a degree in adolescent/young adult/life science education.
• Gretchen Dwenger, of Botkins, is pursuing a degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine.
• Haley Wolfe, of Sidney, is pursuing a degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine.
• Alexis Bishop, of Minster, is pursuing a degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine.
• Jaden Humphrey, of Sidney, is pursuing a degree in biology.
• McKenzie Hoelscher, of Fort Loramie, is pursuing a degree in biology.
• Madison Cordonnier, of New Bremen, is pursuing a degree in biology.
• Kara Wolters, of Maria Stein, is pursuing a degree in business administration.
• Regan Middendorf, of Fort Loramie, is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree.
• Reese Geise, of Sidney, is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.
• Maya Maurer, of Fort Loramie, is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.
• Janae Hoying, of Minster, is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.
• Harlie Mcclintick, of De Graff, is pursuing a degree in equestrian studies.
• Lola Thompson, of Botkins, is pursuing a degree in exercise science for health professions.
• Brady Wildermuth, of Botkins, is pursuing a master’s degree in education.
• Ethan Hockaday, of Sidney, is pursuing a master’s degree in teaching English to speakers of other languages and applied linguistics.
• Alana Pohlman, of Minster, is pursuing a degree in nuclear medicine technology.
• Brynn Billing, of Anna, is pursuing a degree in psychology.