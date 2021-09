Edison releases dean’s list

PIQUA — Edison State Community College has recognized 114 students for excellence in academics on the summer 2021 semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade-point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Local students named to the dean’s list are:

Anna: Evan Amsden, Logan Cathcart

Ansonia: Rochelle Welbaum

Botkins: Jonathon Yenser

Fletcher: Philip Blaess, Jakob Demmitt, Laura Pottorf

Fort Loramie: Katrina Berning, Kelsi Holthaus

Jackson Center: Alex Glick

Maria Stein: Ella Kleinhenz

Minster: Julie Cull

Russia: Carolyn Brunswick

Sidney: Lauren Boshears, Andrew Bunch, Meghan Chamberlin, Drake Cromes, Nicki Flesher, Colt Frazier, Madison Hurley, Callie Lentz, Addison Payne, Madison Pierce, Abigail Ragan, Victoria Sharp, Alessandria Stockton, Jennifer Wiford

Versailles: Chloe Grillot, Pamela Ruschau