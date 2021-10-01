OSU-Lima releases dean’s list

LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima has announced its summer semester 2021 dean’s list, which includes students who have achieved top grades for their work from 11 Ohio counties.

Criteria for the dean’s list varies by college. It is usually based on the GPA for that specific term and the number of credit hours taken. Many colleges require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Area students named to the dean’s list are:

New Bremen: Ryley Schaefer and Evan Wint.

Quincy: James Hamlin.