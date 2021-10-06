SIDNEY – Sidney High School Student Government has announced the 2021 SHS homecoming court and other homecoming festivities.

The 2021 homecoming king candidates are Kaden Abbott, son of Ric Abbott and Angie Abbott; EJ Davis, son of Jessica and Jamie Newhouse; Landon Davis, son of Darin and Renee Davis; Karter Elsner, son of Kris Elsner and Marie Sanford; Chris Hudgins, son of Chris Hudgins and Tish Icenogle; Marco Orozco, son of Nazario and Serlene Orozco; and Jaden Swiger, son of Christina Swiger, grandson of Pamela Engle, and son of Curtis Johnson.

The 2021 homecoming queen candidates are Reagan Frank, daughter of Jonathan and Lori Frank; Nylah Houts, daughter of Tyson and Beth Houts; Korah Hudson, daughter of Willie and Kristy Hudson; Zoe Overholser, daughter of Mike and Sherri Overholser; Addy Payne, daughter of Jeff Payne and Wendy Mitchell-Payne; Jalyn Rickey, daughter of Chris Rickey and Mika Rivera; and Paris Williams-Clark, daughter of Bill Williams and Abbey Clark.

Homecoming parade

The Student Government is inviting all community members to line up along the parade route Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, starting at 6 p.m. The parade will start from the Shelby County Fairgrounds, north on Highland Avenue, and west on Campbell Road. It will conclude at SHS where everyone is invited to attend the SHS volleyball game in the gym. Admission to the game will be free for all who attend. The SHS Junior Class will be selling hotdogs and hamburgers outside of SHS.

Homecoming crowning

Due Fairborn being unable to play, Sidney will play away at Fort Loramie, with kick off taking place at 7 p.m. The homecoming crowning ceremony will take place during the school-wide pep rally Friday afternoon. Family members of the court will be invited to attend in person and any community members who would like to watch and view the ceremony through a Facebook Live streaming on the Sidney City Schools Facebook page. The stream will begin around 2:15 p.m. with the new king and queen announced around 2:20 p.m. Anyone would like to see the homecoming court in person is encouraged to attend the homecoming parade on Thursday starting at 6:10 p.m.