Taking advantage of TechCred credentials

LIMA – The Governor’s Office has encouraged Ohio employers to take advantage of the state’s TechCred program and upskill their employees while they may be unable to perform their typical day-to-day duties. TechCred offers employers up to $2,000 in reimbursement for every technology-focused credential earned by an employee. These technology-focused credentials take a year or less to complete and prepare current and future employees for the technology jobs Ohio employers need.

Rhodes State College continues to strengthen partnerships with local companies as an eligible provider of TechCred credentialed training. Rhodes State is prepared to support business and industry partners to close the technology skills-gap in their workforce by offering a number of certificates that meet the guidelines for the TechCred program, with many delivered via online. Some of the most popular classes that employers have taken through TechCred at Rhodes State College include:

– Introductory Welding

– Mitsubishi PLC Basics

– Microsoft Office Specialist

– Microsoft Excel 2016

– Microsoft Access 2016

– Cisco CCNA Certification

– CCMA Certified Medical Assistant

Employees or employers can apply for TechCred through Oct. 29, 2021. A pre-approved list of eligible credentials at Rhodes State is available at www.RhodesState.edu\TechCred. However, companies may also submit credentials for consideration.

“We are adding more credentials as we meet with business and industry leaders to learn what they need to further strengthen their workforce,” said Tammy Eilerman, Director of Advanced Manufacturing at Rhodes. For more information or with help in applying for TechCred, contact Tammy Eilerman, at (419) 995-8351 or at eilerman.t@RhodesState.edu.