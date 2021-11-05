New scholarships to be offered to FL seniors

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation has an active committee of volunteers who oversee the creation of new scholarships and funds benefiting Fort Loramie students.

Boyer Financial Group will be offering two senior scholar awards beginning with the graduating class of 2022. There will be one female and one male recipient. Each scholarship will be in the amount of $1,000 and will be awarded to a Fort Loramie High School senior with a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Members of the National Honor Society will be considered and must plan to enroll full-time for their college education.

The John Gephart ‘G5’ Memorial Scholarship fund will begin awarding to high school seniors with a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale beginning with the graduating class of 2023. Eligible seniors must plan to pursue a Bachelor’s degree as a full-time student and must have been enrolled in Fort Loramie Schools for at least two years. Financial need and demonstrated community and school service will be considered. Additionally, preference will be given to eligible applicants who have played baseball or softball during their senior year and/or plan to enroll at the University of Toledo, where Gephart played baseball.

For information on the Fort Loramie Education Foundation, view the web site at www.loramie.k12.oh.us/FortLoramieEducationFoundation.aspx.