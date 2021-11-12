Learning about the American flag

Retired Master Sergeant Mark C. Lyle was the guest speaker at Longfellow Primary School’s Veterans Day assembly. With the help of second-grader Josiah Gopp, he shared how to fold the American flag. Goop is the son of Jeffery and Hannah Gopp, of Sidney.

