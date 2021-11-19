UNOH announces dean’s list

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has acknowledged its dean’s list for the 2021 October session for students in the College of Applied Technologies. Receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or better were:
Sidney: Connor Robert Bensman
Osgood: Seth Michael Bohman
Botkins: Nicholas James Brussell
New Knoxville: Wyatt Lee Childress and Noah W.E. Katterheinrich
Anna: Ryan A. Egbert and Ethan Milligan Freytag
Maria Stein: Thomas Calvin Evers and Grant L. Meier
Versailles: Xavier R. Grillot
Jackson Center: Nathan Daniel Haas
Degraff: Cody A. Roach