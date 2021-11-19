UNOH announces dean’s list

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has acknowledged its dean’s list for the 2021 October session for students in the College of Applied Technologies. Receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or better were:

Sidney: Connor Robert Bensman

Osgood: Seth Michael Bohman

Botkins: Nicholas James Brussell

New Knoxville: Wyatt Lee Childress and Noah W.E. Katterheinrich

Anna: Ryan A. Egbert and Ethan Milligan Freytag

Maria Stein: Thomas Calvin Evers and Grant L. Meier

Versailles: Xavier R. Grillot

Jackson Center: Nathan Daniel Haas

Degraff: Cody A. Roach