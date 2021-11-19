UVCC names Students of the Quarter

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center has named Ella Aufderhaar, junior student in Early Childhood Education and Care from Botkins High School and Taylor Cooper, senior in Interactive Media from Lehman High School as Students of the Quarter for the first nine-week grading period. They were selected from a group of ten students nominated by faculty for the quarter honors.

Nominations for Student of the Quarter are made by career-technical program instructors with attendance, citizenship, leadership, and effort taken into account. In addition, the student’s academic instructors are asked to rate each nominee’s effort during the nine-week grading period.

Award of Merit

Students earning an Award of Merit designation for Student of the Quarter honors are juniors Scott Smoker inInteractive Media from Botkins High School, Noah Ruppert inComputer Information Technologies from Botkins High School, and Brandon McFaddin in Automotive Technologies from Troy High School.

Seniors earning an award of merit are Emily Baker in Teacher Academy from Piqua High School, Xander Persinger in Robotics and Automation from Piqua High School, Brian Del Real in Cosmetology from Botkins High School, Reiven Selhorst in Early Education Child and Care from Houston High School, and Caleb Gonzalez in Electrical Trades from Troy High School.