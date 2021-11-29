Board approves CRA agreement

JACKSON CENTER — A resolution for a Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) agreement was approved by the Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education during its November meeting.

The agreement is between the village of Jackson Center and Got Meat LLC and waives the 45 day advance notice requirement of the Ohio Revised Code. The agreement is for the new construction planned by the company on state Route 274 on the east side of the village. The agreement calls for a 15-year tax exemption for the investment.

Superintendent Bill Reichert provided an update to the board on how district boundaries are created and the process involved when a change is required.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the five-year forecast.

• Approved the school calendar for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

• Approved an agreement to use the services of Freytag and Associates Inc. in order to create specifications, engineering drawings and review bids to repair and update the roofs on the 1965 west wing and 1981 athletic complex.