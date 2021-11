CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Lee University has announced its spring 2021 dean’s list.

Dean’s list recognition is earned by full-time, on-campus students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.

Brittany Swartz, of Botkins, was named to the dean’s list.

Lee University is a private, comprehensive university located in Cleveland, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.