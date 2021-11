MARIETTA — More than 30 students will perform at Marietta College’s Christmas with the Choirs on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption.

Paige Doseck, of Botkins, will be performing at the program. Doseck is a graduate of Botkins High School and is majoring in Musical Theatre.

Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college.