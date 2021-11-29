Dean’s list released

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has acknowledged its dean’s list for the 2021 October session for students in the College of Applied Technologies.

Full-time students who received a grade point average of 3.5 or better were Connor, Robert Bensman, of Sidney; Seth Michael B0hman, of Osgood; Nicholas James Brussell, of Botkins; Wyatt Lee Childress, of New Knoxville; Ryan A. Egbert, of Anna; Thomas Calvin Evers, of Maria Stein; Ethan Milligan Freytag, of Anna; Xavier R. Grillot, of Versailles; Nathan Daniel Haas, of Jackson Center; Noah W.E. Katterheinrich, of New Knoxville; Grant L. Meier, of Maria Stein;