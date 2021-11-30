Slater receives scholarship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Rachel Slater of Sidney, Ohio, was recently honored with the Rosemore Family Endowed Scholarship at Southern College of Optometry. The award recognizes a student with outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments and comes with a $2,000 monetary award.

Slater is the daughter of Robin and Dave Slater. She is a graduate of Houston High School and Wright State University.

Each year, Southern College of Optometry recognizes its most outstanding students at a convocation ceremony in the fall semester. For the 2021-22 school year, 94 students were honored with awards and scholarships worth nearly $100,000.